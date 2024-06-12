Interim dean assigned for C.T. Bauer College of Business

On Wednesday, Dr. Praveen Kumar was announced as the interim dean of C.T. Bauer College of Business through an email sent by Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at UH Diane Z. Chase.

As a Cullen Distinguished University Chair and professor of finance, Dr. Kumar also serves as the Senior Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs and the Department Chair of Finance in Bauer College, according to the email.

“Dr. Kumar has introduced major curriculum innovations that have substantially improved student success by opening new pathways to business leadership positions for Bauer graduates,” the email said. “He also introduced highly successful programs in investment management, real estate, risk management and insurance, commercial banking, and personal financial planning.”

He is also a leading scholar in finance and has a distinguished teaching career. As the co-founder of the Global Energy Management Institute, now known as the Gutierrez Energy Management Institute, he is also a recipient of the University of Houston Research Excellence Award, UH Individual Teaching Excellence Award and the UH Group Teaching Excellence Award.

This decision came almost two months after an email announcement of the previous dean, Paul A. Pavlou’s departure to Miami Herbert Business School at the University of Miami.

Dr. Pavlou had served UH and C.T. Bauer College of Business for five years as the dean and held the title of Cullen Distinguished Chair Professor. He played a key role in the college’s upward trajectory, according to the email.

The email also mentioned that the Academic Affairs and Provost will select an executive search firm and organize a search committee. They also plan to conduct an expedited and efficient search for top candidates from across the nation.

