Construction underway for UH’s new football ops center, completion expected Fall 2025

Construction is underway for Houston Athletics for the Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center, built in partnership with Austin Commercial Construction Company and UH Facilities Planning & Construction.

As of now, no current date is set for the completion of the Football Operations Center, but the construction is expected to be complete sometime in the fall of 2025.

However, a new video board, measuring three times bigger than the old one, should be completed by Fall 2024.

“Being in the Big 12, is exciting and acknowledging that we are fully committed to this school, we started this project a little over six and a half months ago and we are now just over a year from being completed,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Facilities T.J. Meagher said.

The training facility will have advanced equipment and technology for its weight rooms, conditioning facilities and sports medicine departments to support athletes’ training and rehab.

“This is truly rewarding to see the impressive efforts of our design team and their vision with the support of the university to make this commitment and tell ourselves this is what we need to do to take ourselves to the next level,” Meagher said.

A key element of UH’s athletics department, the Football Operations Center exhibits the school’s dedication to giving its football program superior amenities and assistance.

