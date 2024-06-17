Smart savings: Student discounts on technology, food and fun

The cost of being a college student adds up pretty quickly. Between tuition, books, meal plans and housing, being a college student is expensive.

However, being a college student also has perks in the form of student discounts.

Shopping

Buying a laptop and additional devices can be expensive. Tech giant, Apple, offers students discounted products such as MacBooks and iPads. Lenovo offers 5% off an order and free shipping to students after they verify their eligibility.

Music is an essential part of daily life, especially for college students. Apple Music offers a monthly subscription at $5.99 and includes Apple TV. Spotify offers students a discounted rate of $5.99 and includes access to Hulu.

Students can also get six months of Amazon Prime for free when they log in with their student account.

Stores such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, offer up to 10% off in-stores.

Stores such as Kate Spade and H&M also offer discounts, just ask if they provide a student discount and show a student ID.

Entertainment

Movie theaters such as AMC and Cinemark offer student discounts by showing a student ID at the box office while buying tickets.

In addition, AMC also offers discounted afternoon shows, so if students buy their tickets for an earlier showing, they will save a few more bucks.

Local Houston locations, such as the Houston Zoo, offer free admission to all UH students when they show their student ID.

Houston Ballet offers $15 tickets to students at select shows, 90 minutes prior to the start of the performance.

Alley Theater offers discounted tickets with a valid student ID.

While limited to the students in the McGovern College of the Arts, students can enter the Houston Museum of Arts with a $10 fee charge with their Cougar Card.

Food

Restaurants and bakeries such as Ms. Myrtle’s Bakery Shoppe, Tarka Indian Kitchen and Firehouse Tacos provide student discounts when they show their student ID.

Piada offers a student discount to students who show their ID everyday from 2 to 5 p.m. and all-day Wednesday.

Dunkin Donuts also offers up to 10% off an entire order by showing a student ID at participating locations.

This is not an all-inclusive list, these are just a few places where students can receive benefits through their student ID.

If students are uncertain whether a place offers student discounts, they should inquire directly.

There are additional places that offer student discounts and additional information can be found on UH’s CoogsSave and on websites such as UniDays.

