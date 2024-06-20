Chris Pezman to no longer serve as UH athletic director

Houston is parting ways with athletic director Chris Pezman, the university announced Thursday afternoon. President Renu Khator released a statement announcing a national search for a new vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

During the transition, Raymond S. Bartlett, Houston’s Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance, will be the interim athletic director.

Pezman, a Houston football alum, became the Cougar’s 11th athletic director in 2017. Most notably, he led UH during their move to the Big 12 in 2023.

“Chris Pezman has ushered the program through a period of incredible transformation, and we are grateful for his leadership over the past six years,” Khator’s statement reads. “This was a difficult but necessary decision as we navigate a paradigm shift in collegiate athletics.”

According to Pezman’s contract, the university will owe the former AD $350,000 which will be paid in equal monthly installments through January 31, 2026.

