Lizzo announces $50,000 scholarship

On Friday, multi-Grammy and Emmy-winning music icon, UH alum Lizzo announced a $50,000 scholarship, “Sasha Be Flooting” for the second year to one, full-time enrolled UH music student.

The scholarship was created as a part of Lizzo’s annual Juneteenth giveback campaign to uplift and empower communities and honor the holiday’s legacy.

“Music has been my sanctuary, my therapy and my voice,” Lizzo said in a statement. “It has lifted me up during the toughest times and connected me with a community that embraces diversity and individuality.”

The scholarship was established by UH’s Alumni Association Foundation and is anticipated to cover the entirety of the recipient’s tuition throughout the time of their collegiate course.

“Sasha Be Flooting” was first awarded in 2023 to a music student, Ugo Obudulu, at the Kathrine G. McGovern College of Arts.

The motive behind this generous gift by the artist is to change the life of a student majoring in music at the Moores School of Music.

“I’m so proud to help talented Black musicians achieve their dreams at the University of Houston,” Lizzo said according to an article by UH. “I hope this empowers students everywhere to follow their passion and to make a difference through music.”

Lizzo attended UH on a scholarship as well and played the flute for The Spirit of Houston Cougar Marching Band. Named after her flute, Sasha Flute, a play on Beyoncé’s Sasha Fierce alter ego, Lizzo’s flute even has its own Instagram account.

