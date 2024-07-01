Upcoming concerts to attend in Houston

Houston is known as the birthplace of a bunch of popular artists like Beyoncé, Paul Wall, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion.

Here’s a list of upcoming concerts to witness some of the hottest artists and discover some new bands.

Ice Spice

American rapper Ice Spice is well known in the music industry and is often referred to as the “rap’s new princess.”

She rose to fame in late 2022 with her viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U).” In 2023, she made history as the first rapper to achieve four top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits in a year.

She will perform at 713 Music Hall on Aug. 26

Imagine Dragons

Fan favorite American pop rock band Imagine Dragons will perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sept. 6.

Known for their chart-topping singles, “Radioactive” and “Demons,” the band is making a comeback after a long time of waiting.

They will be performing a new tour and supporting their latest studio album, “Loom,” and will be performing songs like “Eyes Closed,” “Wrecked,” “Thunder” and “Bad Liar.”



Cigarettes After Sex

This American dream pop band was born in El Paso, Texas in 2008. The band was formed by American singer-songwriter and guitarist, Greg Gonzalez who is also the frontman for the band.

They are known for their dream-like musical style and lyrics revolving around themes of love. The band debuted their extended play, “I.” in 2012 and is scheduled to release their new and third album “X’s,” on July 12.

Cigarettes After Sex will be performing their new album at the Toyota Center on Sept. 18.



Sabrina Carpenter

American actress and singer, Sabrina Carpenter, who has recently been gaining a lot of fame for her newly released singles, “Espresso” and “Please please please,” will be performing at the Toyota Center on Oct. 27.

She will be performing her tour and highly anticipated album, Short n’ Sweet, which is scheduled to be released on Aug. 23.

She first gained recognition for starring as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World and released her debut single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” in 2014.



Information about upcoming events and concerts can be found here.

