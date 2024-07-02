Top July 4th celebrations in Houston: Fireworks, parades and live music

It’s almost July 4th and it’s time to celebrate! From fireworks to parades, Americans celebrate this holiday in all kinds of ways.

Here are a few different places to visit for the celebration:

Shell Freedom Over Texas

This annual event is filled with six hours of festivities, live music, lawn games and children’s entertainment zones with games and rides.

The event will be taking place at the Eleanor Tinsley Park from 4 p.m. t0 10 p.m. The highlight of the event will be the Texas-sized, musically choreographed firework show.

The event will donate a percentage of food and beverage sales to the Houston Food Bank.

This year, country pop artist Russell Dickerson will be the headliner for the event and Jo Dee Messina and Chapel Hart will also be performing. Find the full entertainment lineup here.

Shell Freedom Over Texas is free for children under five and $10 after that. Tickets can be found here.

Galveston

For those willing to drive farther away, then Galveston’s Fourth of July Seawall parade is definitely something not to be missed.

This will be the fourth annual parade and will feature dozens of floats, decorated vehicles and performers. The parade will start on Seawall Blvd. at 22nd Street and will travel to 45th Street.

End the day with the spectacular fireworks on the beach at 9:15 p.m. starting from 37th Street and Seawall Blvd.

You can also pair this experience with the amusement park at the Kemah! Back with a Bang! 4th of July Parade for a free celebration starting from 10 a.m in the Lighthouse District.

The event will feature live music from Lone Star All Star Trio, performance by Uncle Sam Stilt Walker and a set by The Slags.

Kingwood

For early birds, check out the Fishing Rodeo from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Foster’s Mill ponds at the corner of Kingwood Drive & Forest Garden.

They also organize a Bike Rodeo at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Kingwood Bible Church on the corner of Oakwood Forest and Lake Houston Parkway.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Creekwood Middle School and will end at the Kingwood High School. To find more information about the parade, participation and registration you can check out the following link.

POST Houston’s Skylawn Celebration

The celebrations will start at 5 p.m. with activities like face painting, bars, food stalls, complimentary balloon artists and live music performances from Houston Brass Band and Alias Band.

The venue will also provide a view of the Shell Freedom Over Texas firework display as well. Children ages five and below enjoy free entry and the Early Bird General Admission tickets cost $20.

It is recommended to use public transportation like Metro services or carpooling to avoid the hassle of finding a parking space.

To avoid overcrowding, the event will have limited seating. You can find more information about the event here.

Red, Hot & Blue Festival & Fireworks Extravaganza in The Woodlands

The 27th annual tradition presents itself with a promising and unforgettable experience! The celebrations include food, family fun and an 18 minute firework display.

Since the event is so big, it is being held at several locations in The Woodlands. With the Town Green Park being the festival’s main attraction, the festivities will also take place at Northshore Park, Waterway Square and Hughes Landing.

These locations will have vendors with food, drinks, face painting, balloon artists and children’s arts and crafts. To enjoy the fireworks in a more intimate setting, head to Rob Fleming Park.

The festivities and fireworks at all locations will start at 6:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively.

City of Sugar Land’s Red, White and Boom

This free event will start in Sugar Land at Crown Festival Park at 4 p.m. and will feature live music, School of Rock and The Foo Fakers Band.

You can find entertainment activities like carnival games, sports inflatables, photo stations, face painting, airbrush art and rock walls. The night will end with the largest fireworks show in Fort Bend County at 9:40 p.m.

To find out more about the different events taking place in and around Houston, click here.

