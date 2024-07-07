UH closed due to tropical storm Beryl

UH across all its campuses will remain closed on July 8 due to potential severe weather conditions and flooding from Tropical Storm Beryl.

The information was released to all students and faculty through UH Alert.

All classes and activities are also canceled at UH, UH-Downtown, UH Katy and UH Sugar Land. Students and faculty should stay indoors and take necessary precautions.

Residents impacted by the storm should stock up essential supplies such as non-perishable food like boxed rice, dried fruits, water and first-aid kits. Keep all electronic devices fully charged.

For more hurricane preparedness tips, visit here.

UH will continue monitoring the storm and post updates here. Stay safe Coogs!

