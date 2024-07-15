Navigating UH as a commuter: Tips for a smooth journey to campus

UH is widely recognized as a commuter school, with approximately 85% of undergraduates commuting to campus.

Despite challenges posed by Houston traffic, lack of public transportation and lack of facilities provided by UH, it is still achievable to reach campus in time.

Here is a guide to help commuters avoid these problems and make it to their classes on time:

Utilize resources

While the resources provided by UH are limited, it is still recommended to be aware of available resources.

The Commuter Ambassador program assists First Time in College commuter students in transitioning and understanding the routes and the University better.

The program pairs FTIC students with experienced upperclassmen who guide them and help navigate their day-to-day journey.

Students who decide to drive every day can register for a parking permit through Access UH to purchase their desired permit.

Students taking classes at both the main campus and the Sugar Land campus can use the Cougar Line shuttle service to travel back and forth.

The shuttles can be tracked through the UH GO app or the Cougar Trax Website.

For those not eligible for the shuttle pass, there’s an option to purchase a UH at Sugar Land parking permit to park at the Sugar Land campus, which can also be used to access Zone E at main campus.

METRO offers two direct routes to main campus from Mission Bend Transit Center, where students can get discounted Q cards.

Coogs on Alternative and Sustainable Transportation is an incentive program for students who carpool or utilize sustainable transportation to commute.

COAST provides discounted permits for students who carpool if they qualify as eligible.

Learn routes

It is highly recommended to learn routes before classes begin, especially for those new to the city, as it can be very easy to get lost.

Drive to campus a few days before classes begin to understand what traffic looks like at different times of the day. This helps students get an idea of how much time it will take to reach campus in time for class.

Knowing the route to UH is important, but it is equally important to understand the routes within campus.

Commuters should familiarize themselves with the locations of their classes and the time it takes to get from one class to the next. Online maps are available for assistance.

Understand Houston traffic

According to a recent annual congestion report by INRIX, traffic in Houston has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it becomes essential to understand Houston traffic, especially for those new to the city.

Learn about possible constructions beforehand and look for alternative routes. Try to avoid peak hours, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The earlier, the better

Considering how unpredictable Houston traffic can be, it is advisable to leave as early as possible. Leave at least 15 to 20 minutes early to be safe.

Additionally, being early can provide buffer time for unexpected delays like traffic accidents or bad weather conditions.

This will also help students finding parking in time, and in case one has to look for a parking spot, the extra time will compensate for that.

If worried about missing breakfast, the Student Center opens at 7 a.m. and students can get breakfast before class while catching up on work.

Students get free access to the UH Recreation and Wellness Center, where they can work out and exercise if they arrive early.

Talk and learn

Being a commuter student can be frustrating, but students should remember they are not alone. It is helpful to talk to fellow commuters and experienced students for advice.

Learning from their tips and tricks can help students adapt to the commute schedule quickly. Try to balance out stress and maintain a positive attitude.

Drive safe!

[email protected]