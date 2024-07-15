Surveillance footage released of sculpture beheading

Monday afternoon, the Cougar acquired video evidence of vandalism to UH’s controversial, temporary art exhibit, Havah… to Breathe, Air, Life from the University of Houston Police Department.

The sculpture was beheaded last week on Monday amidst Houston being hit by hurricane Beryl, according to the surveillance video footage.

The two videos show an individual approaching the sculpture and climbing its side to remove the head. Later, the head can be seen falling to the ground. The individual then runs away.

According to executive director of media relations Kevin Quinn, the damage is believed to be intentional.

The identity of the individual has not been released. The Cougar will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

