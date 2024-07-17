New options to explore following McDonald’s closure

Several students are awaiting the announcement of a replacement for the McDonald’s in Student Center South following its permanent closure in May due to contractual reasons.

Previously, when The Cougar talked to students, many were not happy learning that an affordable option would not be available to them for a whole semester.

Even though a replacement hasn’t been found yet, UH is opening several new food options in the Retail, Auxiliary and Dining Center, the Student Center and near the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union Stadium, said executive director of media relations Kevin Quinn.

One of the new options opening up in the Student Center is Melt Lab which will feature gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and offer seasonal additions. The grand opening will commence on Aug. 21.

The RAD Center will include Paper Lantern, an Asian grill; Absurd Bird, the chicken shack; The Burger Joint, a hand-crafted burger and milkshake eatery and The Taco Stand with authentic tacos and tortas. The Nook Cafe and market inside the RAD center are already open to students.

What It Do BBQ will open near the TDECU stadium and Cougar Woods will start to operate 24/7. Cougar Woods will add a new station, Delicious Without, that features menu items without the 9 major allergens and gluten. Moody Dining Commons have also adjusted their hours.

The way students can order ahead will also be changing. Grubhub will be replacing the Boost and Starship app and Chick-fil-A will be adding ordering kiosks.

“We continually engage with the University community to gather input regarding dining preferences,” Quinn said. “This feedback will inform our decision-making process, ensuring that the future dining option aligns with the tastes and needs of our customers.”

Chartwells, the company responsible for managing UH dining services, is still exploring new options and has not found any replacements for McDonald’s.

“We are actively working to find a new replacement and have ongoing discussions,” said Vice President of Operations at Chartwells Charles Pereira. “The dining advisory committee advocated that we seek a vendor that has a value menu and a menu profile that adds variety within the Student Center.”

The new option is expected to open by early 2025 and be a separate entity from UH. This means it won’t be owned by the University, according to Quinn.

For more details on fall 2024 dining changes, click here.

Visit this web page for more information on upcoming new food options.

[email protected]