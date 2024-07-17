Surviving and thriving: UH’s best resources for student wellness

College can be stressful for both incoming and returning students, but UH offers numerous on-campus resources to ease stress.

From free food and clothing to stress-relief activities like playing with dogs and bowling in the game room, here’s a list of available resources:

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center

Many Coogs don’t realize that their tuition fee includes the cost of the UH CRWC.

Located at the main entrance of UH on the corner of University Drive and Calhoun Boulevard, it is a great place to release stress.

CRWC houses tons of amenities like basketball courts, a climbing wall, an outdoor leisure pool, a fitness zone with equipment like stair climbers, treadmills and dumbbells, a Functional Training Studio known as the Red Zone and multiple multi-purpose rooms.

Other amenities include an outdoor adventure, group fitness and personal training sessions, intramural sports and First Aid/CPR/AED courses.

The facility also provides showers and lockers for students to conveniently workout before or after classes. To get involved in various events and find more information about the CRWC click here.

Student Center Game Room

Located in Student Center South, Coogs can enjoy bowling, arcade games, billiards and table tennis with friends.

Prices vary depending on different days and times, they can range from $2.50 to $16.00 for bowling lanes, $4.75 to $5.00 for billiards and $3.00 to $3.25 for table tennis.

Shoe rentals are available for bowling and are free from Monday to Friday before 5:00 p.m. and are $1.50 after 5:00 p.m. and weekends.

Apart from relieving stress, there are multiple other ways to get involved in the game room. Throughout the semester, a variety of free tournaments will be held for all UH students.

You can also become a part of the Cougar Bowling Club and participate in the Southwest Intercollegiate Bowling Conference regional tournaments along with many other bowling tournaments in and out of Texas.

Check out UH’s registered student organization, Billiards League, which gives students the opportunity to participate in local university level billiards tournaments around the state.

To keep track of upcoming events at the Student Center Game Room click here.

Cougar Closet

Started by UH public health graduate Kelechi Iroegbu, Cougar Closet provides free materials for those facing clothing insecurity.

Served by the motto, “From students, for students,” the communal closet is run by donations from students and Houston residents.

The closet not only serves students at UH, but is also involved in various community service initiatives.

Previously, Cougar Closet collaborated with organizations like UH Students from East Africa to donate clothing packages to the Fort Bend County Women’s Shelter.

Students can become part of this community by becoming officers, volunteering and donating as needed.

To get involved with Cougar Closet, you can check out their Instagram page.

Justin Dart, Jr. Student Accessibility Center

The Dart Center is the first stand-alone building on any American university campus to specifically serve the disabled community.

It provides academic accommodations and services to students who have disabilities. Check the disability documentation information and student eligibility process at the following link.

The center partners with campus and the surrounding community to provide academic and support resources books, Community Attendant Services, financial help, legal help and hearing and health impairments.

Cougar Cupboard

To tackle food insecurity, UH opened the Cougar Cupboard in partnership with the Houston Food Bank’s Food for Change market.

All UH students have access to the cupboard and after checking in at the first visit, students can browse the shelves.

Students can visit the cupboard multiple times a week and receive up to 30 lbs. of groceries each week.

There are multiple ways to get involved with the cupboard beyond just using it, including volunteering and donating to help others in need.

International Student and Scholar Services Office

College is a big change for everyone, especially international students experiencing cultural shock, exposure to a new country, homesickness and even learning a new language.

The ISSSO provides various services to international students to help them through the transition process.

They provide help with academic and financial information, faculty assistance and how to maintain F-1 student VISA status. ISSSO also provides guidance with entry and exit, Optional Practical Training and scholarship opportunities.

To find out more about upcoming events and ways to get involved click here.

University of Houston Police Department

To ensure campus safety and security, UH has its very own police department that is available 24/7.

UHPD officers are peace officers of the State of Texas and their primary jurisdiction is any county in which UH owns, leases, rents or controls property.

UHPD provides a security escort service for students and faculty who would like a security officer accompany them at night.

Emergency and Information Callboxes are located across campus. They are easy to operate and the call goes directly to the UHPD dispatch center.

UHPD even holds regular events like Coffee with a Cop to keep its community members informed and aware.

[email protected]