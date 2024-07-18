How Shasta and the Cougar paw became symbols of UH spirit

UH boasts a rich history and a plethora of traditions dating back to the early 1900s. From Cougar Red Fridays to the Womp Womp song, each tradition carries its own unique story.

One of the oldest and most cherished traditions at UH centers around the official mascot, Shasta, and the iconic Cougar paw hand sign.

It all began in 1927 when UH first opened its doors. Former Washington State Cougars football coach, Professor John R. Bender, named the team after the cougar, an animal he admired for its power and pride.

This admiration extended to the school’s newspaper, which was named The Cougar to reflect Bender’s vision and the strength he associated with the mascot.

The cougar became the official mascot in 1946. The following year, Alpha Phi Omega raised money to buy a live cougar to keep it on campus.

They organized a competition to name the live animal and out of 226 entries, student Joe Randol won the contest with the suggestion of Shasta.

“Shasta (She has to). Shasta have a cage, Shasta have a keeper, Shasta have a winning ball club, Shasta have the best,” Randol said.

The Cougar Guard, a group of UH students, was formed to care for Shasta and take her to football games to help boost school spirit.

Between 1947 and 1989, five live female cougars lived on campus and held the position of UH’s mascot, and were later retired to the Houston Zoo.

Shasta I, the longest-living Shasta, served from 1947 until 1962. In 1953, she was injured on her way to a football game in Austin when her toe was severed after getting caught in a cage door.

University of Texas students learned of the injury and mockingly folded their thumbs over their ring fingers to imitate the injured cougar. The Cougars lost that game 28-7.

However, 15 years after the Longhorns’ victory, UH football fans embraced the hand gesture as a sign of school pride, leading to the birth of the Cougar paw.

Today, Coogs proudly display the Cougar paw, especially during sporting events, to show their support and pride.

Shasta II was the first to live in the “Shasta’s Den” cage in Lynn Eusan Park in 1962. However, she retired in early 1965 due to her wild behavior and was moved to the Houston Zoo.

Shasta’s Den later became home for her successors, Shasta III, IV and V. Shasta III and V retired due to health issues, while Shasta IV, like Shasta II, retired due to unruly behavior.

After Shasta V’s death in 1989, UH decided not to adopt another live mascot and instead opted for a costumed mascot, a tradition that continues to this day.

While all live mascots had been female, the costumed Shasta was presented as a male and wore a football uniform. In 1995, his female counterpart, Sasha, was introduced as a cheerleader who accompanied Shasta.

In 2011, the Houston Zoo took in an orphaned cougar cub whose mother had been illegally shot and killed in Washington state.

Following considerable debate, the UH Alumni Association and the Houston Zoo formed a partnership, resulting in the cub becoming Shasta VI in 2012.

Shasta VI became UH’s first live mascot since 1989 and the first live male cougar mascot, serving in this role until 2022.

Today, Shasta VII is the current mascot. He was adopted by the University after a rancher found him and his brother barely surviving on his property in Washington State.

Shasta VII along with his brother Louie reside at the Houston Zoo and can be visited by UH students for free by showing their student IDs.

Beyond representing UH’s spirit, Shasta VII and Louie guard the rings at the end of fall and spring semesters before the ring ceremony. They prepare and “bless” the UH-themed box inside the cougar habitat.

A statue of Shasta I stands at Gate 2 of the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union Stadium, where Coogs rub his extended right paw for good luck before entering the stadium.

Students also rub the paws of the cougar statues in the Cullen Family Plaza for good luck during Homecoming and exams.

