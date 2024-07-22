Staying safe, maximizing campus safety at UH

UH is located in a major urban area and has its own police department to protect students and staff while providing a number of helpful services. However, it’s still important to take personal measures to ensure safety.

Here are some tips to help ensure a smooth transition from a summer of fun to a safe academic semester:

Protect valuables

Make sure to always lock dorms and apartments when leaving, even if only absent for a short amount of time.

“My biggest tip for students when protecting valuables in a public setting is to always keep them within sight and reach,” crime prevention officer Felipe Gutierrez said.

Never leave belongings unattended in public areas including study rooms and community kitchens. As a precaution, it’s a good idea to mark belongings with a student identification number for easier identification.

Vehicle safety

Car robberies and tire theft are common among campus parking lots. Parking garages are generally safer than parking lots.

“I try to avoid Zone E and F whenever I can,” public health junior Ivan Lopez said. “Lot C is better since it’s near the East Garage and it has better lighting”.

If planning to leave personal items in the car it’s important to hide them under car seats or in the trunk to decrease the chances of a robbery.

Along with car robberies, bicycle thefts are prevalent on campus. In addition to bicycle registration, the University of Houston Police Department recommends bikers use a quality U-shaped lock with a standard flat key model.

Be mindful of surroundings

Always try to walk on well-lit paths, with other students and avoid secluded areas.

If walking alone do not walk with earphones in as it will impede hearing.

“The most common safety mistake students make when walking on campus is being distracted by their phones,” Gutierrez said. “This can make them less aware of their surroundings and more vulnerable to accidents.”

If needed, UHPD provides a security escort program that can be reached at 713-743-3333.

Throughout campus there are red emergency call boxes with a blue light attached to the top of the pole. For easy operation in case of an emergency, the callboxes are directly linked to the UHPD dispatch center.

UH Crime Log

The Daily Crime log contains reports of when and where violations happened on campus. The reports include the type of crime committed along with whether it’s an open or closed case.

This is a great source which helps students keep an update on what parts of UH facilities to avoid. To report a crime, contact the UHPD at 713-743-333 or visit their station.

[email protected]