Celebrate the start of the semester with these events

After enduring endless exams and applying to numerous schools, the journey has led to the UH. Now that the destination is reached, it’s time to get acquainted with campus life.

Beginning on Aug. 15, the Weeks of Welcome will take over UH. Here are the top picks for the best events to start the fall semester off right:

Aug. 21 and 22, 4 to 6 p.m. at Student Center South

Whether seeking a jumpstart in a professional field, exploring new hobbies or simply find a new group of peers, Cat’s Back is the perfect place to start.

This two-day event brings together all UH clubs and organizations for students to discover. With free food, activities and the chance to win fun prizes, it’s sure to be the place to kick off the college journey.

Make sure to stop by the Cougar’s booth in the Center for Student Media to meet some of the editorial staff. There will be prizes and information about our first general meeting happening this fall.

Aug. 22, 8 to 11 p.m. at Lynn Eusan Park

Glow Party is the perfect place to relax and listen to good music after the first week of school. Grab some glow sticks and glow-in-the-dark paint and join fellow students for fun light displays, electronic music and dancing.

With free food, good vibes and plenty of new people to meet, it’d be a shame to miss out. Please be aware that this event will include flashing lights.

Aug. 23, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at TDECU Stadium

Get hyped for UH’s second year in the Big 12 conference with this UH tradition at TDECU Stadium. This night will include music by Houston DJ Yobi Yobz, inflatables, games, a selfie station and an appearance from UH’s new football coach Willie Fritz during the pep rally.

Make sure to stick around for the firework show at the end of the night.

Aug. 27, 11 to 3 p.m. at Student Center North – North Lawn

Stop by the Cultural Taste of Houston, where local restaurants showcase their best dishes. Live music and pop-up shops make this a great mid-day break.

Aug. 28th, 4 to 6 p.m. at Student Center South – Houston Room

Check out Greek-A-Palooza and learn all about fraternities and sororities.

This event is a great opportunity to meet new people while participating in fun activities and music.

Aug. 31, 6 to 9 p.m. at TDECU Stadium

Coming off a challenging 4-8 season, the Cougars are eager for a fresh start. With coach Willie Fritz taking the helm in December, it’s time to see how the team has evolved during the off-season.

Make sure to show up and get loud for the first home game of the season against the UNLV Rebels.

All of these events are a great way to kick off the start of the semester. Make sure to check out the full list of activities happening during the Weeks of Welcome.

[email protected]