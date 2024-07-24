Review: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ is thought-provoking, immersive

For over six decades, the “Planet of the Apes” franchise has captivated audiences through its imaginative storytelling and thought-provoking exploration of societal issues.

Its newest installment, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” continues to uphold the legacy of the series while expanding upon its themes and stunning audiences with its advanced visual effects.

Originating from Pierre Boulle’s 1963 science fiction novel, the series began with a rather goofy premise: What if intelligent apes ruled Earth?

Through the years the franchise has continued to captivate viewers while delving into complex themes and histories that resonate with modern audiences.

Director Wes Ball brought together a talented ensemble for “Kingdom of the Apes 4,” creating a visually stunning film that expertly captures the franchise’s essence.

Through immersive cinematography, exceptional sound design and intricate world-building, the film transports viewers into the heart of an ape-ruled world where moral dilemmas and power struggles underpin the narrative. This richly crafted universe compels audiences to confront ethical questions and reexamine repeated societal structures throughout history.

The newest film further expands on the franchise’s legacy by illustrating the universal desire for power and control among both humans and animals. Set generations after the reign of Caesar, the wise chimpanzee who led his clan to a new land guided by teachings of peace and unity, the film explores the lasting impact of his mantra, “ape not kill ape.”

Although Caesar’s memory has faded into myth, his ideals continue to influence ape society, often clashing with the ambitions of those driven by power and rage.

Ball’s adaptation of Josh Friedman’s screenplay leaps the story forward in time, revealing a fractured world where apes are divided into tribes.

The film centers on Noa, an exceptional young chimpanzee who embarks on a journey to find his clan after a devastating encounter with the merciless Proximus Caesar. Along the way, Noa encounters the wise Raka, the last of Caesar’s followers, and a human.

While this latest installment may not possess the same charm as the original 1968 film, the exploration of trust, power and humanity remains just as relevant. Proximus Caesar’s ruthless pursuit of power serves as a reminder about the dangers of a constant hunger for rage, while Noa’s journey illustrates the importance of faith, empathy and compassion in the face of adversity.

One of the franchise’s strengths lies in its ability to continuously reinvent itself while maintaining its core thematic elements.

Each installment builds upon the established lore, introducing new characters and conflicts that reflect the evolving landscapes of society and culture. This adaptability has allowed the series to remain fresh and relevant, ensuring its continued appeal across generations.

Furthermore, the films’ visual effects and production design have consistently pushed the boundaries of cinematic innovation.

From the intricate prosthetics and makeup of the original films to the cutting-edge CGI technology employed in recent installments, the series showcases the power of visual storytelling, immersing viewers in the intricately crafted ape-ruled world.

The “Planet of the Apes” franchise has left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape, captivating audiences with its thought-provoking narratives and powerful visual storytelling.

As the series evolves, it continues to ask important questions about power, humanity and the complex dynamics of society, inviting viewers to reflect on the challenges and possibilities that lie ahead.

Melissa Unlu is a computer science senior who can be reached at [email protected]