Best Houston cafes for study sessions

According to research, studying in a cafe can provide students with a refreshing environment, encouraging productivity and motivation.

Cafes have coffee, snacks and food to keep students fueled while studying. However, finding the perfect cafe to fit individual needs may require some trial and error but, here are a few spots in Houston that are worth checking out:

Agora

Open until 2:00 a.m., Agora has been praised for their warm environment fit for late night study sessions.

Agora provides affordable pastries and enough coffee to study throughout the night.

According to the Agora policy, once an order is placed the customer is given the wifi password and is free to roam the two story cafe for the perfect study spot.

It is recommended to keep a check of time before leaving for Agora as it tends to get crowded because of late working hours.

Tout Suite

For those looking for a lively study spot with a wide range of food options to choose from, Tout Suite is the perfect place.

Translating to “right away,” it is a vibrant cafe with a colorful menu consisting of sweet and savory goods.

In addition to their variety of coffee choices, Tout Suite has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options as well.

They also have a sister store, Sweet, located in CityCentre that specializes in cupcakes and macarons.

Slowpokes

With five locations to choose from, Slowpokes showcases quality coffee sourced from sustainable and ethical practices.

On top of quality coffee, Slowpokes offers local treats and a happy hour menu as well.

This cafe is a great choice for those who like to study in calm settings while enjoying a change of scenery.

If unable to make it out to this cafe, their roasted coffee is available for purchase to enjoy at home.

Brass Tacks

Brass Tacks is popular among students for their spacious study areas and cozy aesthetic. They have multiple study hubs which are great for study groups or meetings with outdoor and upstairs seating.

Whether in need a quick snack or a full meal, Brass Tacks offers a diverse menu to keep customers satisfied during short study sessions or lengthy meetings.

The cafe, though busy, has just enough ambient noise enabling it to not be too distracting so customers can still be productive in a stimulating atmosphere.

Muse Tea

Muse Tea serves refreshing tea and smoothies with options to choose ice and sweetness levels along with milk substitutes.

Muse Tea has a matcha series that is recommended for all matcha lovers.

This cafe has a chic and clean interior that is free from distractions for students to cram in those last minute study sessions.

Ironworks

Ironworks is a multifaceted building that has history going back to the 1930s. The warehouse contains several small businesses to browse through during study breaks.

There are venues that offer coffee and quick bites, providing energy to study and explore the warehouse.

Ironworks has spacious work areas near the lively market, inspiring creativity and ensuring a productive study session.

