Loft’s arsonist enters plea deal

A now former student of UH has entered a plea deal that reduced his charge of felony arson to the lesser offense of criminal mischief after he intentionally started a fire and damaged four floors of the University Lofts in 2022.

The criminal mischief charge is a Class B misdemeanor that can be punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine not exceeding $2,000.

Previously, Kevin Ekofo’s bond was set at $100,000 after Magistrate Jim Callan deemed him to be a clear threat to the public.

He waived his right of trial by jury, appearance, confrontation and cross-examination of witnesses and the right against self-incrimination, according to recent documents.

Ekofo agreed to the state’s plea bargain offer and recommendation of two years of deferred adjudication, Texas Risk Assessment System, mental health caseload and no drugs or alcohol.

Earlier, he had admitted to setting the fire “because he wanted to and because he could,” according to the bail motion filed by the prosecutors.

[email protected]