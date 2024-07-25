Movie recommendations to beat the summer heat

In the summer, there is no better way to spend time relaxing than watching movies.

Amidst the chaos of Hurricane Beryl, if anyone is looking for some quiet time indoors to relax and recoup, watching movies is a great way to spend free time.

Here are a few movies that everyone should put on their watch list:

Ferris Buller has the striking ability to cut class and get away with it.

Committed to cut class one last time before graduation, Ferris is determined to have an incredible day off. With his best friend and girlfriend, Ferris embarks on a one-day adventure through the streets of Chicago. However, on his tail is his high school principal, Rooney, who is determined to catch Ferris in a lie.

John Hughes’s drama and comedy, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” is a must watch for who loves a good old-fashioned comedy and loved “Phineas and Ferb.”

What time is it? Summertime.

The kids of East High are out for the summer, it’s finally time for some relaxation and fun. However, they are all broke and need to get summer jobs.

When Troy and his fellow Wildcats get jobs at Sharpay’s resort, they all think the summer will go smoothly. But a summer show and Sharpay, had something different in store for Troy and his fellow Wildcats.

Kenny Ortega’s sequel to “High School Musical” is one of the best summertime Disney movies to watch. With a mix of nostalgia and music, HSM 2 is the perfect summer movie.

Growing up is hard. Being a teenage girl in high school is a tumultuous time and for high school junior Nadine, life is changing at a pace she doesn’t recognize.

Her all-star brother Darian is dating her best friend Krista and that makes her feel more alone than ever. An unexpected friendship with another classmate and an unlikely friend in her high school, gives Nadine the glimmer of hope that things might turn out to be alright.

Kelly Fremon Craig’s coming-of-age movie explores the complexity of being a teenage girl and navigating complicated relationships and feelings.

Hailee Steinfeld is the anchor that holds this movie together and makes it a must watch for young adults.

Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie, start a high school fight club on the basis of a lie to meet girls. But things take an unexpected turn when the most popular kids at their high school start beating each other up in the name of self-defense and the duo realizes they are in over their head.

Director Emma Seligman delivers a comedy like no other. Hilarious dialogue and unforgettable performances by the entire cast proves this movie needs to be added to everyone’s watch list.

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior, who is caught between an inter galaxy war between her people, the Kree’s and the Skrulls. While living on Earth in 1995, Captain Marvel has recurring memories about another life as Carol Danvers, a U.S. Air Force pilot.

With some help from Nick Fury, Danvers uncovers her life’s past and harness her powers, which just might help and end the war with the Skrulls.

Based on the Marvel Comics featuring Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers. This is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie about a female superhero lead.

While it can be scary to venture into the deeply connected and dense world of the MCU, Captain Marvel is a good movie to watch for either an introduction or as a standalone series.

Barbie and Ken are living a picture-esq life in Barbie Land. They have parties and everything is perfect and pink. But when something goes wrong and they get the chance to go to the real world, they discover the perils of living a life among humans.

Last summer was the summer of Barbie and while the movie is not in theaters right now, summer is not summer without Barbie’s pink and perfect life.

From Greta Gerwig’s cinematic universe, “Barbie” is a beautiful look back to childhood and the perfect summer movie.

The award-winning Broadway musical based on the first secretary of the treasury, Alexander Hamilton.

The blended, hip-hop, R&B, jazz and Broadway style musical tells the story of one of the founding fathers. The musical was filmed at the Richard Rogers Theater in New York.

From the words of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton gives the audience a fun and creative way to learn about American history.



