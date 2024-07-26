A college student’s voter guide amidst a controversial election

This November, Americans will get to choose the country’s next president and set the course of the nation for the next four years.

In addition to the presidential race, Texans will get to vote for numerous state and federal legislative races and a heated U.S. Senate race.

Early voting for the general election will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, with election day being held on Nov. 5. The last day to register to be eligible to vote is Oct. 7.

Who is on the ballot?

The presidential race will see a re-match from 2020. Former president Donald Trump is the Republican nominee and President Joe Biden, the incumbent, is the presumptive Democratic Nominee.

Biden won the election in 2020 and seeks a second term in office. The incumbent candidate is 81 years old and is already the oldest person to serve as president. Some of his campaign issues are focused on restoring reproductive rights, building a fairer tax system and making healthcare more affordable.

So far, Biden has pushed for an over-the-counter oral contraceptive, established a $15 minimum wage for federal workers and signed executive orders geared toward ending racial injustice. One of the biggest controversies surrounding Biden’s race is serving as the oldest president.

Trump, the 78-year-old was first elected in 2016 and lost the election in 2020. Trump’s campaign is focused on winning back the presidency by enforcing conservative policies found in Project 2025. He is focused on securing the border, increasing powers for the police and president and abolishing the U.S. Department of Education to make education more state-focused.

Project 2025 is a policy mandate set forth by a conservative think tank known as the Heritage Foundation. While Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025 he is named 300 times, in the 992-page document. Trump is also a convicted felon and was found liable for sexual abuse.

“It is sort of a blueprint for what they would like Trump to do if he wins the presidency. And a lot of it centers around long-time conservative ideas that they want Trump to implement,” said political science assistant professor J. Bryan Cole. “Some of those ideas are controversial, including taking away civil service protection for a lot of bureaucrats.”

While the presidential election is at the forefront of everyone’s mind this election season, there are several state and local elections that will have an effect on the day-to-day lives of everyone and it’s important to vote down the ballot, political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said.

“There are a lot of local elections for positions in county government, in city government and the judiciary that are really important to governing the city and the region,” Rottinghaus. “So those are races that I encourage people to focus on.”

Local and state races are also important for some of the key issues on the ballot this November such as abortion, education, guns and the power grid, Cole said.

“The President does not do everything and certainly does not do everything in this country and the US Constitution gives a lot of power to states,” Cole said. “So, a lot of the bread-and-butter kind of issues that the government handles are handled at the state or local level.”

Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is vying for a third term in office. The Democrats have nominated the U.S. Rep. Colin Allred as his opponent. The race is considered to be very close.

The election for Gen Z

It is important for students to be engaged in politics and vote in the upcoming elections, said Micheal King, campus organizer for MOVE Texas’s UH Chapter. The nonpartisan organization’s mission is to engage youth through civic engagement and issue advocacy.

“The youth vote is important because they are essentially making decisions that could set the tone for their futures in this country,” King said. “Most of the policies passed now will have greater long-term effects for future generations. With a rapidly diversifying nation in many aspects, the government should be more representative of that.”

There have been a lot of concerns about Biden and Trump’s age and their ability to run the country. Both the presidential candidates are very old and Biden is already the oldest person to serve as president. However, Trump is not that much younger either, Cole said.

“I’m sympathetic to the concern that the candidates are too old, but at the same time, these are the candidates that, at least for now, we have and who wins the election,” Cole. “Whether you like the candidates or not, who wins the election will affect everyone.”

Both the candidates are unpopular, especially among younger voters. However, many Americans over multiple generations have not liked the candidates running for president but these are the candidates and people should still vote, Cole said.

“It’s OK if you don’t like either candidate, but I think that you have to bear in mind that this election has consequences for everybody,” Cole said. “And that these two candidates are very different from each other and you should want your voice to be heard.”

How to register to vote?

Firstly, you need to check if you meet the requirements and are eligible to vote. To be able to vote, you need to be a U.S. citizen, be over 18 years old and you cannot be a convicted felon or be declared mentally incapacitated in a court of law.

The 1998 Higher Education Act requires that the University make a “good faith effort” to make voter registration forms available to students. There are voter registration forms made available to students at the various locations on campus, such as all the residence hall information desks, the student centers and at the dean of students office, according to the University website.

Make sure to have the form filled out correctly and then turn it in at a nearby election office. Have documents such as your birth certificate and social security card handy to help you fill out the necessary paperwork.

The nearest elections office to the University is at Palm Center located at 5300 Griggs Rd, according to the Harris County voter registration site. If you need to check if you are registered to vote, you can verify your information at the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Out-of-state students will need to decide if they want to vote at their home precinct via an absentee ballot or vote at Harris County, for which they will need to re-register. It is important to note that it’s illegal to register in two states simultaneously.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail, to be received not postmarked, is Oct. 25. The ballot needs to be postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day.

What to bring to the voting booth?

Voters will need to bring one of the seven valid forms of photo identification with them to the voting booth. Valid forms of identification include a driver’s license, election identification certificates, personal identification card and a Texas handgun license.

Federal identifications such as a U.S. military identification card, U.S. citizenship certificate or a U.S. passport are also acceptable forms of identification.

If you do not have a valid photo ID, you might be able to fill a reasonable impediment form and show supporting documents such as a voter registration certificate, credited U.S. birth certificate, current utility bill or government check to any other government document showing your name or address.

While there are no electronics allowed inside the voting booth, voters can bring a piece of paper with their list of candidates and research to make the voting process easier. Just make sure to take the paper back with you when you are done voting.

