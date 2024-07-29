Heathy practices to follow for a successful school year

It’s common among college students to work a part time job, be involved in extracurricular activities and their social life apart from studies.

However, it tends to get a little stressful and difficult to manage these things together. So, here are a few tips to practice time management, while also enjoying.

Prioritize

While it is important to stay involved at school as much as possible, it is equally important to prioritize responsibilities.

Do things that are utmost important first and then jump to the lesser important things. This will help avoid overburdening especially at the last moments.

Create a schedule

Using a planner or a calendar can help identify deadlines and help stay on time easily. It’ll give an insight on what things to focus on first.

Include tasks like assignments, tests, weekly quizzes, working hours, study sessions and hangouts to help stay on top of things.

Balance socializing

It is important to have a healthy social life in order to avoid feeling lonely, especially as a college student. Going out with friends can help release stress.

However, remember to not let this overwhelm and overshadow academic responsibilities.

Take breaks

Remember, mental, physical and emotional health comes first. Whether it’s a part time job or while studying for a final exam, make sure to take breaks every once in a while.

This will keep the enthusiasm going, avoid boredom and help feel energetic. A change of scenery every now and then is also recommended.

Learn to say no

It’s okay to feel exhausted and to decline additional commitments, especially if the schedule is full. Prioritize yourself first.

Maintain a good sleep schedule, healthy diet and exercise routine as well.

