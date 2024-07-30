A look back at UH’s historical first week milestones

UH, established almost a century ago, boasts a rich history. From acquiring land for a permanent campus and opening its first building in 1939 to adopting the first cougar mascot, Shasta, in 1947.

Here are some notable events that happened during the first week of fall semester over the years:

1968 – Computer aids UH registrants

Today, the class registration process is user-friendly and can be completed easily from a student’s AccessUH account at home.

However, before the fall of 1968, students would enroll for classes by standing in long lines and using a non-computerized system.

In 1968, UH officially registered 23,512 students using a time-tested card system for the first time, alongside a parallel computer program tested in the summer session.

Earlier, students had to pick up class cards from the gymnasium, but the new system eliminated this process.

1970 – Moody Towers open

Moody Towers, one of the oldest residential buildings on campus where many Cougars find their new home, opened its doors in the fall of 1970 after nearly three years of construction.

During orientation weeks, about 2,000 students stayed in the newly built towers with almost 1,234 students occuping the dorms during the school year.

Even 54 years later, the towers still have only two elevators, a feature that 90% of orientation students in 1970 found unfavorable, according to a survey.

In addition to community showers, these buildings now include a computer lab, TV lounges, pool tables and free laundry facilities.

1979 – Bus line opens

UH is well-known for being a commuter school. Recently, students have faced issues with the Sugar Land shuttle system implemented by Parking and Transportation Services.

However, in the fall of 1979, the UH Transportation Office announced the start of a private bus service for students, faculty and staff beginning in October.

The service, called Cougar Car-Go, operated along Interstate-45 between Baybrook Mall and UH. The buses were brand new, air-conditioned highway coaches straight off the assembly line.

Similar to the Sugar Land shuttle pass system, Cougar Car-Go monthly passes were sold on a first-paid, first-reserved basis.

1982 – Activities Fair

The Activities Fair in fall of 1982 was equivalent to today’s Weeks of Welcome organized by UH.

It was a virtual flea market of campus organizations and activities, showcasing groups like the Catholic Newman Association, the Lesbian and Gay Resource Services, silkscreening techniques and Oriental folk dancing.

Held at the University Center Satellite, more than 12 organizations vied for the attention of new students.

A major attraction that year was an 80-year-old magician and juggler, Robert Blau, who called himself “Jack of All Tricks.”

The fair was a key opportunity for various groups to recruit new members.

1992 – Smoking banned on campus

In the fall of 1992, UH implemented a new policy banning smoking on campus, following a Faculty Senate vote to address the dangers of second-hand smoke.

The policy aimed to protect non-smokers from passive smoking and enhance safety where smoking posed a fire hazard.

The policy prohibited smoking in UH-owned areas like classrooms, laboratories, hallways, lobbies and dining areas.

Smokers were allowed to smoke in enclosed spaces only if no non-smokers were present and if the space had an EPA-approved air filter. They could also smoke in places like the Astrodome.

2000 – $42 million project

PeopleSoft, a widely used program across all UH campuses, was first partially implemented in the Fall of 2000 as part of a $42 million operations system.

The system aimed to integrated human resources, student information and financial aid computing software across all of the UH system.

Approved by the System’s Board of Regents in October 1998, the new system allowed students to substantiate their financial aid needs and facilitate access to personal information.

2001 – UH celebrates 75th anniversary

In the fall of 2001, despite being hit by tropical storm Allison, UH celebrated its 75th anniversary.

The festivities began with the creation of an interactive website that provided upcoming event updates.

Visitors could post their fondest memories at UH, and the site included details about the Houston Alumni Organization’s Red and White Ball, a photo book, video, calendar and interviews conducted by the English department’s freshman writing class.

[email protected]