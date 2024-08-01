How to feel prepared for move-in day

Move-in day is approaching quickly, so it’s time to ​prepare boxes and bags for the transition.

From navigating lines to setting up dorms, here are some move-in tricks and tips for a smooth transition:

Learn routes

Students should familiarize themselves with the route to their residence hall and identify where to wait. There will also be signs around campus directing residential students to their respective living facility line.

Make sure to look at the floor plan and virtual tours to understand what the dorms look like before moving in.

Plan out in advance

Students can use RoomSync to find a roommate. This self-selection app allows students to find potential roommates based on compatibility.

Softwares like Roomie allow students to decorate and arrange living spaces virtually. This will help reduce stress, save time and help students determine what is needed.

Don’t forget to choose a move-in window. It is recommended to move-in during early morning hours to beat traffic and heat.

Get a Cougar Card

Students should ensure their Cougar Card is ready by setting up an appointment to pick it up. This can be done through logging into AccessUH and clicking the Cougar Card and Meal Plan icon.

For more questions, contact the Cougar Card Office at [email protected].

Organize and clean

Labeling boxes and bags will help with easy identification. Students should make a checklist of essential items.

Clean every surface before beginning the unpacking process. Consider bringing disinfectant wipes, glass cleaner, a broom, mop, duster, toilet paper and shower cleaner.

Additionally, setting up a designated cleaning station with these supplies can help speed up the process and ensure the living space is ready for use.

Be patient

Students should approach move-in day with patience. While the process can be stressful, the end result is rewarding.

It is best to avoid carrying all items at once or dumping them in common areas, as this can create mess and confusion. Being considerate of roommates and their space is important.

Make it fun

Creating an upbeat playlist can help students stay energized while unpacking.

It is also important to bring enough water and snacks to maintain energy levels.

Inviting family and friends to help with the move can make the process faster and more enjoyable, but it is advisable not to bring too many people to avoid overcrowding.

For questions, call Student Residential and Housing at 713-743-6000.

[email protected]