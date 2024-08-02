Health, education: key takeaways from Harris campaign

After President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential Election on July 21, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Presidential nominee.

As Harris actively campaigns, here is what to know so far about what her policies entail.

U.S. Health Care

Similar to Biden, Harris supports the lowering of prescription drugs and expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

In addition to being a messenger for abortion access, Harris has advocated for a single-payer healthcare system or “Medicare for All”.

This proposal, first introduced in 2019, would extend Medicare coverage to all Americans and allow citizens to choose between public Medicare or a Medicare plan through private insurance over a 10-year transition period.

This bill has been previously challenged by Biden in opposition of raised taxes for the middle class.

“I would veto anything that delays providing the security and the certainty of health care being available now,” Biden said, referring to the 10-year transition period.

Student Loans

On July 25, Harris attended the American Federation of Teachers 88th National Convention, held in Houston, where she emphasized efforts to reduce student loan debt.

“Our administration has forgiven student loan debt for nearly 5 million Americans– and twice as much for our public servants, including our teachers,” Harris said.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, this loan cancellation by the Biden-Harris Administration has been more than any previous administration.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program has been going through temporary changes since 2020, which allowed for almost $169 billion in student loan relief.

The Limited PSLF waiver, introduced in October 2021 and ended nearly a year later, granted credit towards previously ineligible payments.

Harris’ campaign would work towards permanent changes to the PSLF, making it more accessible and inclusive.

Along with this, rebuilding the Saving on a Valuable Education plan would be a priority under the Administration.

Although SAVE was an effective income-driven repayment plan, it was recently challenged as an overreach of authority by the Biden Administration, leading to a temporary block of implementation.

Foreign Policy

Harris has been unclear about her international relations policies, hindering the support of the democratic party.

The most pressing matter regarding foreign policy is the war in Gaza. The Biden-Harris Administration voiced their commitment to protecting Israel while expressing their concern about the scale of suffering in Gaza.

After meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on July 25, Harris remarked that a ceasefire agreement was in the works.

“It is time for this war to end and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self-determination,” Harris said.

Until Harris defines her foreign policy it is predicted she will not venture far from what the Biden Administration had supported.

Their priorities included restoring trans-Atlantic relations, focusing on trade to benefit the middle class and supporting Ukraine’s war effort.

[email protected]