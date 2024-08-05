Letter to international students: How to navigate UH

International students, welcome to the U.S. and UH. After all the paperwork, emails, calls, visa appointments and long flights, you finally made it.

Your journey as a Cougar has just begun. You should feel thrilled, excited and most of all, proud of this achievement. You did it!

Being an international student is not easy. As someone who has lived in four different countries, two of were solo and away from my family, trust me, I understand.

Now, as a senior getting closer to graduation, I have some tips and advice for newcomers that will help you survive.

Stay connected

It is important to stay connected with family and friends back home. Building and maintaining a support network can be crucial for success in school.

Don’t underestimate the power of a phone call or a text from loved ones. You also need to be open to new connections. The friendships you will make here will be invaluable and might even come to feel like home away from home.

Get involved

There are countless opportunities to get involved on campus. You’ll be surprised by the amount of clubs and organizations at UH.

Some organizations like Somos UH focus on strengthening the Hispanic and Latino community. The African Student Union is dedicated to the educating and supporting African culture by Africans and Non-Africans alike.

Clubs like the Creative Writing Club are ideal for those who want to improve their writing and the Photography Student Association is a good choice for someone who wants to connect with fellow UH photographers.

Joining organizations is a great way to make new friends so don’t hesitate to check Get Involved on your Access UH dashboard to find organizations that resonate with your interests or background.

Go to sporting events! Tailgates are always so much fun, they will enrich your experience and help you feel more at home.

Seek help when in need

Remember, you are not alone. If you ever feel overwhelmed, it’s okay to reach out for help. UH offers many resources to support you like the Counseling and Psychological Services and the International Student and Scholar Services Office.

It is not easy adjusting to a new culture, language and environment. So, It’s normal to seek support and these resources are there to ensure you have a successful academic journey.

Explore!

You are in H-Town now Coogs! Houston is very diverse with a rich cultural scene, so take time to explore the city and the vibrant scenic beauty. There is always something new to experience.

Agora Coffee is a popular spot for students to hang out or study over a cup of coffee. If you want to try some Asian cuisine, consider checking out Chinatown. The Tiger Den in Bellaire is a great Japanese spot!

Visit museums, most of which are free on Thursdays, plan a picnic at one of the parks or go to an Astros, Dynamo or Rockets game. Your time here is an adventure and there’s so much to see and do.

The live music scene is huge in Houston. The city is a stop for most artists so keep a lookout because your favorite artists may be performing near you soon.

Attend local festivals, explore different neighborhoods and participate in community events. This will not only help you feel more connected to your new home but also enrich your overall experience.

Embrace Your Journey

Your time here is a unique opportunity, therefore it’s essential to get out of your comfort zone. Be open to new perspectives and experiences.

The journey has just begun and it is not always easy. Take advantage of the opportunities that arise, even from the difficult times, and enjoy the journey.

Remember, you have already accomplished so much by making it here. Keep pushing forward and know that you are capable of achieving great things.

We all come from different places, backgrounds and cultures. At UH, we embrace diversity to create a vibrant and supportive community. I have found a second family away from home and I am sure you will as well.

Go Coogs!

[email protected]