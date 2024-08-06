Students across Houston advocate for canceled METRO project

In June, METRO officials announced shelving plans for the METRORapid University Corridor Project, which consisted of a rapid bus line connecting students to their campuses.

Students at UH have been constantly advocating for this project. The Student Government Association has also formally asked METRO to restart the project.

In July at a city council meeting, students from UH and Rice spoke to Mayor John Whitmire, some leaders of his cabinet and various council members.

They urged on the importance of securing funding for the project and pushing METRO to reprioritize it among the various projects commitment.

“I am here with a call of action because every representative I stand before today, should already know better,” said former SGA President Benjamin Rizk.

Students voiced their frustration and disappointment, mentioning how the sidewalks are notorious for not being walkable and hazardous especially for disabled people.

Commuters face a burden of up to $700 due to gas and parking passes that force students to transfer schools and compromise on their studies, according to student representatives at the meeting.

“By canceling this line, we’re not just removing a transportation option, but are limiting the autonomy of our most vulnerable citizens,” said disability advocate and UH student researcher Aihanuwa Ale-Opinion. “This action goes against the principles of democracy and inclusivity which we as a community should strive to.”

The students also reminded the City Council of how 68% of Houstonians voted on the project and the significance it carries not only for the community, but the environment as well.

They also talked about how the project will not only make Houston environment friendly, but also economically vibrant by generating significant economic returns.

“To put things into perspective, studies showed that for every 10 million invested in public transit, business sales increased by 30 million,” said student representative and SGA Sen. Mohib Awan.

The University Line would have covered more than 25 miles and stopped at four different colleges and universities.

The project would financially impact METRO’s day-to-day operations and severely limit the ability to implement essential services, according to a financial review.

“METRO’s decision to not proceed with the federal grant process at this time is based upon the need to prioritize improved customer and community essential services and will better position the authority to increase overall system ridership,” said METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock in a statement.

In 2022, President and UH System Chancellor Renu Khator had sent a letter to METRO officials listing her concerns.

These included how having both rail and mass transit surrounding campus would significantly impact traffic and mobility, especially during big events, which in turn would effectively cut off UH from major highways, according to an article by Houston Chronicle.

This led to Metro and UH forming a working group to solve the issues, however, no formal resolution was found.

Apart from the students advocating for the project, Air Alliance Houston also jumped into the scene to show their support.

“We believe everybody has a right to clean air,” said AAH Climate Justice Coordinator Alexander Spike. “A huge contributor to our city being in non-attainment for smog and air pollution is because of highways and how much and far we drive.”

AAH also emphasized the importance of positive health benefits residents will get from the project like lower rates of Type 2 diabetes, depression and decrease in community level health care costs.

The line was intended to run from the Tidwell Transit Center south along Lockwood to UH and Texas Southern University, then west mostly along Wheeler, Richmond and Westpark to the Westchase Park and Ride.

As of now, there is an indefinite pause on the once called “transformational” project. The Cougar will continue to give updates as the story progresses.

[email protected]