Ultimate game day survival guide

As freshman Cougars, students will have many new experiences, including supporting their new team.

Here a few tips to make gearing up for the first game day a breeze:

What to bring

UH stadiums enforce a clear bag policy. Clear bags may not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Non-clear bags are acceptable, but be sure they are no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”.

Portable chargers should be at the top of the gameday essentials list. There will be lots to see, do and record, and no one would want to miss a selfie with Shasta and Sasha because of a powerless phone.

What to wear

Game day is the perfect time to express individuality. Experiment with style, DIY, have fun with it and most importantly, wear red.

Weather can be tricky so it’s important to have options. Above all, make sure to prioritize comfort. Gamedays can be long and if all is going well, students will be on their feet for most of the game.

Typically, students wear UH shirts, white skirts, and cowboy boots,or sneakers. If all else fails, a favorite jersey and shorts will never do wrong.

Games to watch

Houston will open football season against UNLV at TDECU Stadium on Aug. 31. Expect tons of excitement from current students, alumni and Cougar fans alike. Arrive early as there is sure to be tailgating going on outside the stadium doors hours before kickoff.

Another big football game is on Sept. 14 against crosstown rival, Rice. Last season in a double-overtime thriller, the Owls claimed the Bayou Bucket for the first time since 2010. The Cougars look to get revenge and bring the hardware back to its rightful place at UH.

How to attend

Every student is allotted one free ticket to each regular season home game. The ticket can be claimed online at 10 a.m. the Monday before game day.

To bring a friend along, student guest tickets can be purchased at the box office on the day of the game.

Things to know

Student section tickets are general admission, so students should arrive early to be closer to the action.

Even for those who are not avid sports fans, games offer a way to engage with the UH community.

Be loud, be proud and cheer on the Cougars as they embark on their second year in the Big 12.

[email protected]