Date spots to check out on campus

Between classes and extracurricular activities, it can be hard to take time out to go on dates in the city. While Houston has some pretty cool locations where people can go on dates, it’s not always feasible.

Here are a few places to check out for a date on campus:

Student Center Game rooms

Tucked away on the ground floor of Student Center South, the game rooms offer a variety of activities to do on a date.

The game room has bowling lanes, an arcade, billiards and table tennis for students to enjoy. The center has discounted rates for UH students and professors starting as low as $2.50 a person for bowling games.

With a wide variety of activities, this can be an exciting date location.

Cougar Grounds

For coffee and pastry enthusiasts, Cougar Grounds on campus can make for a perfect date spot in between or after classes.

The on-campus coffee shop offers cozy seating and allows students the convenience of getting their caffeine fix while also meeting someone, making it a travel-free and affordable date setting.

Shasta’s Cone & More

There is almost no way to go wrong with a sweet treat on a date. Shasta’s Cone & More at the Student Center South offers ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes and coffee-based drinks for students to enjoy.

An ice cream or milkshake from here, a walk to the Cullen fountains and someone that matches your vibe is a pocket-friendly way to go on a date during the school year.

The Cullen Fountains

The Cullen Family Plaza and Fountains can be a great place for a picnic date. While you would have to bring food and a picnic blanket, the green grass and the sound of the fountains set the scene for a cute location for a date.

There are also multiple activities such as board games, watching a movie, listening or playing music, painting or reading that could be brought as an add-on to the date.

The Den

While the campus bar would be an unconventional location for a date, the Den offers a variety of food, drinks and a place to watch sporting events on the television screens.

The Den could be a good place for the first few dates, especially if both partners are sports enthusiasts. The setting is very relaxed, avoiding the first date pressure.

Blaffer Art Museum

Located on University grounds, Blaffer Art Museum offers a home to multiple exhibits throughout the school year.

The exhibits at Blaffer are constantly changing ranging from within a week and to even five months. Admission is always free for UH students.

