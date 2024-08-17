Eddie Nuñez to serve as Houston’s next athletic director

Eddie Nuñez will serve as Houston’s next vice president for intercollegiate athletics, the university announced Saturday afternoon. Nuñez, who has agreed to a five-year deal with Houston has held leadership roles with New Mexico and LSU.

“Eddie Nunez brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success during a time of great transformation in college athletics,” President Renu Khator said in a statement. “His leadership will be critical as we continue to elevate our athletics programs, enhance the student-athlete experience and build on the tremendous momentum at the University of Houston.”

Most recently, Nuñez served as the athletic director at New Mexico and presided over success on and off the field. During his seven-year tenure, Nuñez oversaw the construction of the Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center.

Under his leadership, the Lobos secured 53 NCAA Tournament appearances, 22 Mountain West Conference titles and led the Mountain West in academic honors.

During his 14 seasons with LSU, Nuñez held seven positions. Notably, he led $400 million in facility renovations and construction and the renegotiations of a 10-year multi-media rights agreement.

“I am incredibly honored to join the University of Houston and lead the Cougars during this exciting time,” Nuñez said in a statement. “I look forward to building on UH’s strong foundation of athletic and academic excellence. I am committed to providing our student-athletes with the resources and support they need to succeed both on the field and in the classroom.”

Nuñez replaces Chris Pezman, who was axed from his role as Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics in June. The Miami native will become the 14th athletic director in Houston history pending approval from the Board of Regents.

He will be formally introduced as the athletic director at a public press conference on Aug. 21 at noon in the TDECU Stadium Club.

