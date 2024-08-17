Houston’s sprinters Shaun Maswanganyi, Louie Hinchliffe reach the podium at Paris Olympics

Houston sprinters Shaun Maswanganyi and junior Louie Hinchliffe successfully reached the podium in the 2024 Paris Olympics. On Friday, the duo took home silver and bronze in the men’s 4×100-meter relay inside Stade de France.

The pair is the first UH Olympians to medal since 2016 when Tania Cagnotto earned silver in the 3-meter synchronized diving and bronze in the 3-meter diving for Italy.

South Africa set a record time of 37.57 to take the silver. Maswanganyi ran the second leg and posted a time of 9.06.

Maswanganyi became the Cougar’s first track & field athlete to become a silver medalist since head coach Carl Lewis placed second in the 200-meter in 1988.

Great Britain clocked in at 37.61 for a season-best time. Hinchliffe ran a 9.03 second leg for the bronze medal.

They are the first duo to medal in the same event in the same Olympics since Yulia Pakhalina and Anastasia Pozdniakova took silver in the 3-meter synchronized diving in 2008.

