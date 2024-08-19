Backpack essentials every student should carry

As the fall semester has finally begun, it is important to ensure that every student has the perfect backpack ready.

From electronic gadgets to food supplies, here’s a list of essential items students can carry this fall for a comfortable semester.

Extra clothes

Every Cougar is aware of the scorching Fall heat. While the Houston heat can feel unbearable, the classrooms are equally cold if not more.

The classrooms at UH tend to get cold, causing some students to shiver. This can be an uncomfortable situation for a lot of students, leading them to lose focus.

Carry spare clothes, preferably a jacket, to avoid such situations. It can make a stylish and trendy fall outfit for those wanting to make themselves known.

Refillable water bottle

Using a refillable water bottle enables students to make choices that are both environmentally friendly and financially sustainable.

By choosing to refill their bottles instead of purchasing single-use plastic ones, students can reduce plastic waste and save money over time.

UH has installed about 65 UH20 water filling station units to encourage the reuse of water bottles. Students and faculty members across campus widely use these stations for their convenience and environmental benefits.

Snacks

While UH has a lot of food options on campus, it gets difficult to get food in time especially in between different classes.

To avoid skipping meals because of long lines or busy schedules, it is recommended to have ready-to-eat snacks.

By having these convenient options on hand, students can ensure they have the necessary sustenance to keep energy levels high throughout the day.

Try to mix and match by maintaining a balance between healthy and tasty by packing snacks like fruits, nuts, seeds, candies, wafers and granola bars.

Electronics

Everything in today’s world revolves around electronics, including students relying on them for everything, from completing homework assignments to taking final exams.

Most courses require students to carry a laptop in order to be able to access textbooks and other study materials. An iPad or other smaller tablets can make for portable options if students choose not to carry a laptop.

Utilize these devices to make notes, record lectures and organize online planners. Carrying chargers is also vital as the campus has equipped the majority of its classrooms with charging ports to ensure that all devices stay powered throughout the day.

A lot of students also carry headphones, whether it’s smaller earbuds or over-the-ear ones. Several students are seen listening to music on their way to class or just to cancel out the background noise.

Health supplies

Students across the world have become more conscious post-COVID-19. Therefore, everyone should keep certain health supplies in their backpacks.

These items can include hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays, feminine hygiene products, band-aids, face masks, tissues and pain relievers. If someone has allergies, they should also keep their prescribed medicine readily available.

Money

While we are living in a world of credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and virtual wallets, it is essential to keep physical money handy as well. Cash can be used in emergencies, especially if a place does not accept cards or electronic money transfers.

The amount does not have to be substantial. It can range anywhere from $20-$50. Just make sure to keep it secured and not lose it when taking out other stuff.

