Transfer students often face difficult transitions

Each semester, UH welcomes thousands of transfer students to campus. Leaving behind their former institution to continue their education prompts feelings of both excitement and anxiety.

Unfortunately, the thrill of admission tends to fade when preparations for the school year start. Receiving an acceptance offer is only the beginning of several challenges awaiting new students, and this is especially the case for transfer students.

Transfer students are just as unique as their educational journey. Some come with an associate’s degree under their belt, experience from another four-year university or a renewed motivation for learning. Whatever the reason, the fall semester marks a new start for them.

While programs like Houston Guided Pathways to Success aim to ensure degree plans across universities correspond, many students lose credits while transferring. This is especially true for out-of-state and international students and it’s incredibly disheartening, as it’s a large waste of time and money.

Academic troubles also present themselves in the form of “transfer shock,” a phenomenon common among transfer students within their first couple semesters.

Following the transition from one institution to another, these students often struggle with their classwork. Familiarizing oneself with their new environment, managing expectations and overwhelming emotions add to the difficulties that coursework already brings on.

Transfer shock is not a permanent phenomenon, but the ramifications of transferring schools can be long-term. These students often take longer to earn their bachelor’s degree than those who began at a four-year school. Along with inspiring frustrations and delaying post-graduation pursuits, this can be financially strenuous.

Transferring to a new university is just as taxing emotionally as it is academically.

It can be difficult to find one’s footing in a place seemingly so well-established. Peers who have curated their friend groups and learned the school culture appear to be miles ahead.

Settling down becomes increasingly difficult when feelings of impermanence settle in. For students, particularly those entering as juniors or seniors, it can be hard to feel grounded in a place they know they will not reside in for long.

Community colleges are commonly presented as stepping stones for four-year universities. Students are motivated to do their best in hopes of pleasing future admissions officers.

Understandably, students from this background find themselves continuing this line of thinking, viewing their final years as preparation for employment rather than a chance to immerse themselves in school.

Transfer students find themselves in a unique position where, according to credit hours, they are upperclassmen, but socially are on a similar playing field as freshmen. Even if they are not as bright-eyed and familiar with higher education, they are still experiencing UH for the first time. This dynamic can be confusing and foster feelings of being left behind.

The complexities of leaving behind one school for another deserve recognition. It is no easy feat to enter unknown social and academic spaces, and it’s even harder to thrive and find a sense of belonging.

Despite challenges, the first semester as a transfer student is an incredible opportunity for growth and discovery. It’s all too easy to let excitement die down and succumb to dread, but holding onto that enthusiasm could be a lifeline.

Building a support system, getting involved on campus and opening up can ease students’ anxieties and make their transition enjoyable.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]