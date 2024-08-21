College survival guide for freshman

Starting college can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. For freshmen stepping into this new chapter of life, the transition from high school to university presents a mix of excitement, challenges and opportunities.

To help ease the journey, here are some essential tips to ensure a smooth and successful first year:

Master the art of time travel (or just get a planner)

College time moves differently—assignments have a way of sneaking up like a Netflix binge that suddenly turns into a 3 a.m. watch party.

To avoid the classic “I forgot we had homework” crisis, grab a planner or use a calendar app. Time travel might be out of reach, but it’s obtainable to manage scheduling.

Profs aren’t just for lectures: They’re secret weapons

Professors are like college ninjas—super skilled and ready to help you succeed, but only if sought out. Pop by their office hours, ask questions and who knows, they might just drop some knowledge that’ll open doors to opportunities.

Student clubbin’

Join an organization on campus! Whether it’s ultimate frisbee, board games or anime, there’s a club for everyone. Dive in, make friends and maybe even pick up a new hobby or two. Plus, it’s a great way to get free pizza.

Get savvy with cash

Let’s be real — being broke is a rite of passage in college, but avoid living on instant noodles by keeping an eye on spending. Use student discounts, grab textbook rentals and maybe even snag a part-time job that won’t eat up free time.

Budgeting might not be glamorous, but neither is running out of money.

Laundry roulette: Don’t be that person

Everyone knows laundry day is the worst. Avoid the infamous “laundry pile-up” by setting a weekly schedule.

And for the love of all things clean, don’t forget clothes in the washer for too long — no one likes a game of laundry roulette, where stuff mysteriously ends up in the dryer or worse, on the floor.

Ask for help when needed

Never be afraid to ask for help. Whether it’s struggling with a class, feeling homesick or just needing advice, there are resources available.

Academic advisors, campus counselors and peer mentors are all there to support students. Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Mind your manners: College Etiquette 101

College is a communal experience, so a little etiquette goes a long way. Hold the door open for other people, say thanks to the dining hall staff and be respectful in class (yes, that means putting phones away).

These small acts of kindness make campus life more pleasant for everyone.

College is time for students to find themselves and learn their likes and dislikes. Everything might not go perfectly, but don’t be discouraged because everything will work out in the end.

