Follow these tips to create new, life-long friendships

Whether you are a returning student or an incoming freshman, the first week of school can be overwhelming. Therefore, it becomes essential to have friends in this journey.

In the midst of the excitement and stress, UH offers many opportunities for students to mingle and create new friendships.

Weeks of Welcome

UH hosts many events for students to have fun and socialize with their peers. Weeks of Welcome has numerous events ranging from Cat’s Back to Glow party, featuring DJ and glow paint.

Each event highlights different interests while also exposing students to new organizations and club representatives.

Getting involved early in the school semester is the best way to meet like-minded people and find new hobbies.

Students can find a large variety of clubs featuring sports, academics and fraternities. More information about the various events around campus can be found here.

Study groups

Studying alone might become lonely and boring. Many classes have group chats and hold study groups that can open up opportunities to work and interact with others.

Working together on difficult assignments can strengthen bonds between classmates as they experience the challenges of classes.

Students can even book group study rooms at the MD Anderson Library. It creates a fun environment to learn while also focusing on notes, classwork, assignments and building a support system.

Walking through campus

Exploring campus is another great way to meet people and familiarize yourself with what UH offers. If students have no interest in joining any organizations or clubs, they can still make campus feel like home by exploring different areas on campus.

Cullen Fountain and Reflection Pool is one of the most loved spots on campus for students to just sit and relax.

New Coogs should remember they are not alone in this journey and many others feel the same way. Other students are looking to meet new people as well, so don’t feel afraid to initiate a conversation that can turn into a long-lasting friendship.

Attend events at the dormitory or on campus apartments

Many resident advisors plan social events for students living in their respective buildings.

Cougar Village I and Cougar Village II along with other UH living spaces repeatedly host social events with music and food for resident students.

Attending these events with roommates, suitemates or neighbors opens the door to new friendships.

Resident advisors also plan tournaments and competitions throughout the semester and participating in these fun activities can expose students to new faces.

Working on campus

UH offers its students many on-campus job opportunities at places such as Cougar Grounds, Campus Recreation and Wellness Center and the library.

Working with other peers for long hours and enduring the same work environment makes the perfect space to build bonds.

Whether it is bonding over work stress or the enjoyment of the job, work friendships can often lead to long lasting friendships in your personal life as well.

Take it easy and don’t fret!

It is okay if the first week does not go as expected. Meeting and finding people that can be trusted can take time.

Sincere friendships do not happen overnight and it is normal to not connect with everyone at the same level.

Appreciate the learning process and the diverse individuals that UH is home to and the small moments shared with each other, as it can still be impactful. Enjoy the journey!

[email protected]