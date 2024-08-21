Houston soccer drops first match of season against No. 17 Texas

The Cougars failed to defeat No. 17 Texas in their first season contest on Aug. 15 in Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium.

After falling behind 1-0 in the 11th minute of the match, neither team put another goal on the board.

Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich tallied seven saves on the evening to record the 10th most career saves in program history.

Freshman forward Savannah Tafireyi made their collegiate debut and freshman midfielder Casey Maddox, sister of junior forward Cameryn Maddox made their collegiate debut.

The Cougars went on to face Sam Houston and lost 3-1.

