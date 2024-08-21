UH enrolls a record breaking freshmen class

This fall semester, UH welcomed a record-breaking class of incoming freshmen with more than 6,200 students.

The class of 2028 is 10% larger than any previous freshman enrollment at UH.

The last time UH recorded a high volume of new students was in 2019. The University saw an enrollment of 5,680 new students that fall.

“The size of this year’s freshman class is a testament to the growing appeal of our programs,” said senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Diane Z. Chase. “More students are choosing Houston this fall and we are committed to providing them with an exceptional educational experience.”

The colleges that saw the most enrollments include C.T. Bauer College of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and Cullen College of Engineering, according to executive director of media relations Kevin Quinn.

“The University of Houston has embarked on a strategic enrollment plan to map out enrollment in coming years,” Quinn said.

This new achievement has only strengthened UH’s desire to be the nation’s top-tier institute.

The University also ensures that this growth will not compromise the educational opportunities and experiences of the students.

President and UH Chancellor Renu Khator also addressed Coogs on their first day through an email and discussed various resources available on campus.

“A new semester is the perfect time to set new goals and start new adventures. Aim high, study hard and don’t forget to enjoy yourself too. It’s all about balance,” Khator said. “Now that you have joined Houston’s premier university, take full advantage of all that the University has to offer.”

Of these new students, over 4,440 are new transfers. Master’s, doctoral and special professional programs are expected to remain steady, according to an article by UH Newsroom.

As of now, there is no data available on what number of the new enrollments are international students. It’ll be finalized after the census later in the semester.

