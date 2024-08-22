Best back-to-school deals available

Shopping for clothes, supplies and personal care items is the most exciting part of the back-to-school season. But with the economic reality for most college students, finding good deals on these items can be overwhelming.

To find the best deals, apps like UNiDAYS and Student Beans cover the student market, offering numerous discounts on the latest fashion, accessories, technology and entertainment.

Fashion and Accessories

Back-to-school shopping isn’t complete without grabbing a new look for the semester. A pair of jeans from American Eagle can cost upwards of $50.

UNiDAYS offers students an additional 20% off any online purchase from this merchant, making it the perfect time to shop.

A backpack is the most important part of a finished look, while also being a necessity for any student. Students can be seen wearing Adidas, Nike or the iconic The North Face backpacks on the sidewalks, classrooms and lecture halls.

Fortunately, these brands offer deals on more than just backpacks. Through UNiDAYS, students can get up to 30% off full-priced and sale items from Adidas.

Nike offers a student discount of up to 40% off through Student Beans. Additionally, The North Face, which can be pricey, has increased its student discount from 10% to 20%.

Technology

Most courses at UH utilize online textbooks, making a laptop or a tablet necessary for school. Apple has a sales event offering students gift cards of up to $150.

Additionally, students can also explore Apple’s Amazon storefront. Currently, the MacBook Air is $849 on Amazon, whereas it costs $1,000 on Apple’s website.

Entertainment

For the times when it feels overwhelming and students need a break from assignments or just want to relax, streaming services offer discounts as well.

Spotify offers its Premium service with access to Hulu, with ads at a discounted rate of $5.99 per month.

Its rival, Apple Music, also offers services with Apple TV+ included at the same price. Ultimately, it comes down to the service and benefits a user prefers.

Food

Food is essential to keep the brain running, especially during study hours. Delivery apps usually come in handy in such scenarios.

It tends to get tiring while studying and fortunately, as a UH student, Coogs get access to Grubhub+ with no delivery fees, at no additional cost and even use ShastaBUCKS.

News

This article would not be complete without talking about news sites. For business students, The Wall Street Journal offers discounted digital and print subscription options ranging from $4 to $10 a month depending on the service chosen.

The Washington Post also offers a discounted digital subscription option for students at $1 per month.

These are just a few deals that students can take advantage of. The apps and services constantly update discounts offered and stores have sales throughout the year, so make sure to keep an eye out for those as well.

[email protected]