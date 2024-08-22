Cats collide: UH women’s soccer falls to Sam Houston

Houston women’s soccer and the Sam Houston collided at the Carl Lewis International Complex Sunday evening in the Cougar’s first home game of the season. UH was looking to rebound after losing their first game of the season to the No.17 Texas.

Ultimately, Sam Houston went out on top as they won 3-1.

The Cougars started the first twenty minutes, strong. In the 11th minute, sophomore forward Kyrsten Kizer assisted junior forward Cameryn Maddox in scoring Houston’s first goal of the season.

The Bearkats weren’t phased and got back in the game in the 29th minute thanks to a goal from freshman forward Gabrielle Williams to make it 1-1 heading into halftime.

In the second half, despite outshooting Sam Houston 14-4 and having five corners, Houston couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, thanks in big part to Bearkat senior goalkeeper Cassia Souza, who had eight saves in the game.

Despite only having four shots in the second half, Sam Houston made them count.

In the 80th minute, the Cougars lost their composure. Bearkat senior forward Landri Townsend hit a lob shot that sailed into the net to give the Bearkats a 2- 1 lead.

A minute later, Sam Houston sophomore Jasmine Dybala scored off a Sam Houston corner kick to make it 3-1 and put the game to bed.

The Cougars will look to end their rough start to the season when they take on the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at home on Aug. 22.

