Beto O’Rourke visits UH with his organization Powered by People

Thursday afternoon, the Student Government Association collaborated with Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s organization Powered by People to register students to vote.

O’Rourke made an appearance at the Student Center South where students lined up to meet him. The last time the former U.S. representative visited campus was in 2018 and 2022.

As students got in line to talk to O’Rourke, volunteers went down the line ensuring students were registered for the upcoming election.

“The nation is in the voter’s hands,” said petroleum engineer junior Moises Castellanos. “If we don’t vote, we risk not getting our voices heard.”

O’Rourke ran against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Governor Greg Abbott for the senate and governor seat, respectively. The former U.S. Rep also ran for president in 2020.

Although he lost, O’Rourke is still active in the political scene and urges students to head out to the polls and vote.



“The only way that we’re going to get change is by changing the people who are in office. And the only way to do that is to register to vote,” O’Rourke said.

[email protected]