SGA’s Speaker of the Senate resigns before recall decision

After Student Government Association’s legislative leaders were found guilty of bias, Speaker of the Senate Sebastian Ballesteros officially announced his resignation last week.

Ballesteros’ decision came almost a week after Sen. Mohib Awan was released from his duties and chairmanship, for being involved in the same act as him.

“After careful consideration, I believe it is in the best interest of the Senate and my constituents that I step down voluntarily,” Ballesteros said in his resignation letter. “My decision is made with the intent to allow the Senate to move forward without unnecessary division or distraction.”

Although he still stands by his statement in which he believes the decisions taken in the past were made in the best interest of the organization, he now understands how they were inconsiderate and unethical.

He claims that the actions were made due to a lack of experience in leadership skills and wants to re-evaluate his skills as a leader.

“After weighing both options, that being staying through the process or resigning, I understood that resigning was the option that would put the students and organization first,” Ballesteros said.

According to his letter, Ballesteros was aware of a recent resolution to recall his position. Initially, he was not happy seeing this along with the censure resolutions of Sen. Awan and Sen. Jesus Nieto.

However, he understood that these were necessary steps to address the events from his past and involvement, Ballesteros said.

As of now, Ballesteros wants to work on the broken relationships and sew back the connections he recently lost.

He admitted that the past few weeks have been mentally tolling, causing a decline in his mental health which would have ultimately hindered his work and willingness to stay in the organization.

“I have other opportunities in other organizations on campus that I will put some work into and that I will continue my love for student advocacy in,” he said.

Ballesteros also mentioned in his resignation letter that he will assist and ensure a smooth transition for his successor.

There are no plans for Ballesteros to return back to SGA; however, he still considers the organization very near and dear and said the senators and other members can always contact him for any help needed.

But he did mention his interest in serving again if positions open up in the future.

“I have applied to certain university committees as an SGA representative that will put me under the scope of SGA if voted in by our Senate,” Ballesteros said. “I have also expressed my interest for the Student Fees Advisory Committee which will only further the opportunity of being the student advocate for students around campus.”

He feels proud of the work the SGA accomplished together and remains committed to the student body even outside of the senate.

“I will always be present and will always be a helping hand in this organization’s mission to serve the students of this university,” Ballesteros said.

