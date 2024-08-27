Breaking: Early morning robbery at Moody Towers

Early Tuesday morning, the University of Houston Police Department was notified of a robbery that occurred at Moody Towers in the north stairwell D.

The incident took place at approximately 4:01 a.m. The complainant left his room unsecured to go to the restroom and upon returning, two suspects were rummaging through his room, according to UH Security Alert.

The suspects held the complainant at gunpoint. According to the released information, they stole the complainant’s phone when it fell out of his pocket. The complainant is unharmed.

“One suspect took his phone and ran down stairwell D. The last seen location of the suspects was the ground area near the northwest emergency exit door,” the statement said.

Both suspects fled on foot and there is no update on their location. UHPD had cleared the north tower and did not find any evidence.

As of now, there is no update on the status of the investigation or the identity of the suspects.

“At the moment, we don’t have any additional information to share beyond what is in the UH Alert,” said executive director of media relations Kevin Quinn.

The Cougar tried contacting UHPD for further questions but no response was received. To ensure safety measures, follow these tips.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Cougar will continue to update as needed.

