Scoreless draw precedes UH soccer’s first win of the season

On Thursday, Houston soccer walked away from their game against Stephen F. Austin University with two zeros on the scoreboard. On Sunday, they celebrated their first win of the season against Tarleton State University.

In the 83rd minute of Sunday’s match, graduate forward Ramsey Davis took advantage of a gap in Tarelton’s coverage to end the Cougar’s scoring drought. The lone goal gave Houston a 1-0 advantage.

Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich showed out in the two matches and kept opponents at bay. She moved up to ninth in program history for career saves following her five saves against SFA.

Sophomore midfielder Aryanna Jimison made her season debut on Thursday before leading UH in shots on Sunday.

The Cougars will look to keep the forward momentum when they take on University of Texas at San Antonio in Houston on Thursday, Aug. 29.

