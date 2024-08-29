UH administration orders SJP to move protest to a reserved room

On Monday, Students for Justice in Palestine HTX began their week-long sit-in protest, to reclaim the Student Center South to push for divestment and establish the Popular University for Gaza.

However, chaos unwound Monday morning when the organization was asked to move from the SC South steps to the Heights room on the second floor of the Student Center South.

According to SJP, they were sitting in the area when Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Paul Kittle told them to move their discussions to a room that had been booked for the organization.

In alignment with the current Student Center policy, the staircase is not a reservable or programmable area. Since SJP released a timeline of their protest on their Instagram, it is considered a program by the University.

The organization was advised of this and, therefore, the Heights room was reserved for their advertised event, Kittle said.

“They did book a room with no windows, where nobody could see us, and asked if we wanted to move there instead,” said SJP representative and political science senior Reyna.

However, SJP explained that the schedule was released only to inform students of the time when the discussions would be taking place.

“We’re not being disruptive to any other students who are here,” Reyna said. “The way it was told to us was that there was a specific frustration with us, as SJP. They specifically said they wouldn’t [remove us from the staircase] if we were any other organization.”

However, Kittle denies any discrimination against the organization and emphasizes that the policies are uniformly applied across all situations and individuals without regard to the viewpoints of any specific group.

The freedom of expression policy states that “decisions will not be based on the content or viewpoint of a proposed expressive activity.”

“We are committed to fostering a learning environment where free inquiry and expression are encouraged,” Kittle said. “The University recognizes and supports the constitutional rights of free speech and peaceful assembly.”

UH encourages everyone engaged in expressive activities to do so safely and consistently with university policies and in a manner that respects the rights of others with differing opinions, said Kittle.

During SJP’s sit-in, a police officer was sent to inform them that any kind of signage detailing the divestment campaign was not allowed.

“Staff in the Student Center work to ensure that the center policies are followed by all organizations and departments,” Kittle said. “If a guest refuses to follow staff requests, then UHPD is asked to assist.”

Reyna emphasized that this only frustrated students further as they felt that the administration was trying to take away their right to sit and discuss Palestine.

According to SJP’s latest Instagram post, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Donell Young called UHPD on the students for decorating light poles with keffiyehs.

“I think students value their freedom of speech very deeply, and they are very disturbed by the fact that the university isn’t reflecting and representing them when it comes to their investment,” Reyna said. “I think that this repression is only making the student body feel more agitated and more dedicated to divestment and to protecting their freedom of free speech.”

UH has not received any response from SJP when the room was offered and it appears the organization has chosen to not engage in the advertised activities, Kittle said.

“Instead, they chose to sit on the stairs and congregate,” Kittle said.

Kittle meets with SJP leadership and their advisor each semester to provide them with the resources for expressive activities alongside his contact information.

“I encourage them to ask questions and seek guidance in advance of events,” Kittle said.

