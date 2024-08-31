Oracle Red Bull racing brings Formula One to Houston

For the first time, Oracle Red Bull racing brings Formula 1 cars to Houston. On Sept. 7, Red Bull is bringing two of its most iconic cars, RB7 and RB8 to a showcase in Discovery Green.

The championship-winning cars were both designed by Red Bull’s Chief technology officer, Adrian Newey and were driven by Red Bull teammates Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber.

The cars will be driven by 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, a retired Formula 1 British driver and Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad.

Linblad is currently competing in the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile Formula 3 championship with Prema Racing.

The two drivers will drive around the custom built temporary track surrounding the iconic Discovery Green. While the entry is free, there are grandstand tickets available to purchase.

The event will start with a Red Bull fan zone at 10 a.m. and the showrun is expected to begin at 12 p.m., according to the event’s website.

Attendees will also be able to experience F1 racing simulators, Oracle Red Bull merchandise and additional activities for all ages.

There will also be an intermission show and a DJ party battle between DJ Mr. Rogers, a Bayou city-based DJ, and the LA-based DJ Hed.

All attendees are encouraged to bring ear protection due to the loud engine sounds.

The history behind RB7 and RB8

RB7 made its debut during the 2011 Formula 1 season at the Australian Grand Prix. The car is regarded as one of Red Bull’s most dominant cars.

Four-time world champion Vettel, secured his second championship in the dominant season with RB7, winning 11 of the 19 races during the season.

The team won a combined 12 out of the 19 races over the course of the season and scored 650 points, winning the Constructors championship as well.

Following the success of the 2011 F1 season, RB8 made its debut during the 2012 Formula 1 season at the Australian Grand Prix.

The legality of the car — whether the car was in compliance with the regulations set by F1’s governing body FIA — was a major theme of the 2012 season.

The car won seven races and scored an additional seven podiums over 20 races during the course of the season.

While the car was not as dominant as RB7, Red Bull won the constructor’s championship and reigning champion, Vettel won the driver’s championship for the third consecutive time.

