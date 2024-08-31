Preview: UNLV matchup opens season for Houston Cougars

The University of Houston Cougars football team will play the highly-anticipated UNLV Rebels in their season opener on Aug. 31.

Intending to make a big impression in their season debut, Houston arrives into this game with high hopes. Getting off to a strong start is important as they continue to adjust to the Big 12’s level of competition.

A fast-paced offense that includes new plays and calculated runs should be expected. The offensive line, which is strengthened by both young players and seasoned veterans, will be essential in protecting the running game and creating lanes for it.

Head Coach

The 16th head coach in University of Houston football history will be Willie Fritz, the two-time Coach of the Year in the American Athletic Conference. Fritz will be taking a fresh approach to the Cougars for the first time in this game.

Tulane won back-to-back American Athletic Conference Championships under Fritz’s administration. In 2022–2023 Fritz’s Tulane teams stayed in the AP Top 25 for 19 weeks. On January 10, 2023, after their shocking 46–45 Cotton Bowl victory over No. 8 USC, they topped at No.9.

With this being Fritz’s first game with the Cougars the new head coach is still looking to see each of his player’s strengths and weaknesses, wanting to steer them away from those weaknesses while pursuing new challenges and limitations.

New Expectations

UH will want to make an impression on defense with a strong front seven and a secondary that is prepared to stop UNLV’s passing threat. The outstanding senior linebacker Jamal Morris, who has been a constant force, and the tandem of cornerbacks noted for their coverage abilities are important players to keep an eye on.

The Cougars will put the Rebels’ defense to the test frequently thanks to quarterback Donovan Smith and a strong receiving group headlined by Matthew Golden. It will be crucial for UNLV to be able to contain Houston as a threat.

Vincent Davis can help UNLV establish the run, which might help them manage the clock and keep Houston’s offense off the field. To stop this from occurring, the Cougars’ defense line must be strong.

Both teams will be anxious to get out to a strong start, but Houston, with its sights set on the Big 12, will be especially driven to win handily.

In their season debut, Houston is predicted to start out strong and defeat UNLV with their talent and depth. With their strong defense and potent offense, the Cougars should have the advantage and win easily. But if UNLV can capitalize on Houston’s early-season rust and successfully establish their running game, they could potentially keep things interesting.

What To Expect

The Cougars have a difficult stretch ahead of them as they manage their Big 12 schedule over the next four weeks. The Cougars will need to put forth their best effort every week to stay competitive in the conference, with two home games and two difficult travel games.

Any setbacks could make the road ahead more challenging, while victories in these games could pave the way for a successful season.

Houston’s 2024 campaign will be crucial as they try to solidify their place in the Big 12. The Cougars have the ability to upset some of the more prestigious institutions in the conference since they have a more experienced group and home-field advantage in important games. The path ahead is difficult, though, and achievement will necessitate delivering excellent work under duress.

Houston can surprise a few higher-ranked teams and end up in the center of the Big 12 rankings, which is a reasonable expectation.

The Cougars can make a bowl appearance, and if they take advantage of their chances, they can surpass expectations and establish themselves as a growing force in the conference.

[email protected]