Disastrous debut: Cougars suffer blowout loss to begin Willie Fritz era

Houston football kicked off the Willie Fritz era with a disastrous 27-7 loss to Nevada Las Vegas on Aug. 31 at TDECU stadium.

“I am very disappointed,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “I did a poor job coaching, a poor job with my assistants and we did a poor job playing. I did not see much good out there.”

The Rebels made their mark early. A 42-yard completion that started UNLV’s second drive set the Rebels up for the first score with 8:10 left in the quarter.

After holding UNLV to no gain on fourth and one at the Houston 11, the Cougars took over and failed to advance past their own 15 in the following series.

With 12:49 on the clock in the second quarter, UNLV upped their score to 14, thanks to the second touchdown pass of the day from senior quarterback Matthew Sluka to senior wide receiver Jacob De Jesus.

With 1:51 left in the half, senior defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. blocked a Rebel field goal to keep it a two-possession game.

Following the break the Rebels kicked one through the uprights to take a 17-point lead.

In the third quarter, junior defensive back A.J. Haulcy intercepted a pass at the Houston 10, which he returned for 44 yards. The Cougars started the next series just shy of midfield. A holding penalty killed their hopes of converting their first third down. Senior quarterback

Donovan Smith threw a pick on third and 12, which the Rebels carried into the endzone.

With 5:23 remaining in the third Smith completed a 57-yard pass to junior wide receiver Mekhi Mews for Houston’s first red zone trip of the evening.

However, senior kicker Jack Martin missed a 42-yard field goal far left, marking three scoreless quarters to begin the season.

The rebels were not clocked out yet. Smith threw an interception into the hands of junior defensive back Jalen Catalon at the Houston 20.

Another field goal for UNLV, strengthened their slaughter of the Cougars, leaving Houston desperate to escape a shutout.

Sophomore quarterback Ui Ale got some action in the red zone in the final minutes. On fourth and one, he completed a two-yard pass to junior wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV for the first score of the season.

Next up the Cougars will travel to Norman, Okla. to face No.16 Oklahoma on Sept. 7.

s[email protected]