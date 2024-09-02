New bus line to begin for Sugar Land students: Fort Bend County Line Approved

Starting Tuesday, there will be a new option for UH students commuting between the main campus and the Sugar Land extension. A new Fort Bend County line will be available after unanimous approval from the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

“If you’re in Fort Bend, and you were using the shuttle as a sort of drop off spot to go to the main campus, this will be your alternative,” Transportation Parking Advisory Committee member Anahi Ortega said.

Service Details and Reaction

The new service will cost $4 for a one-way ride.

Some students have expressed frustration over the cost.

“If you were to take the bus five days a week to and from campus, it would cost $40 a week,” health sophomore Shalimar Bachachi said. “You might as well just buy a parking pass if it is gonna be that expensive.”

At $4 per ride, students are concerned about the financial burden of using the service regularly throughout the semester; however, members of TPAC think the bus is still a good alternative for those not eligible for a university shuttle permit.

“I understand it might not be feasible for all students,” TPAC member Salik Faisal said.“METRO has more affordable rates and long-term we want to work to get the price down for students, but for many it would be a cheaper alternative to driving and parking on campus.”

Buses will pick up passengers at the AMC Theater First Colony Park and Ride, located at 3301 Town Center Blvd, near First Colony Mall.

From there, the Fort Bend Transit bus will proceed to downtown Houston as part of its existing downtown commuter service route. At downtown Houston, the bus will continue to UH, dropping passengers off at the bus stop in front of the Welcome Center Garage on Martin Luther King Blvd.

In the afternoon, the Fort Bend Transit bus will reverse the route: picking up passengers at the Welcome Center Garage stop, heading downtown, and then stopping again at the AMC Theater First Colony Park and Ride.

This initial trial phase aims to gauge student support and engagement. Depending on the success of this pilot, there are plans to negotiate additional time slots in the future.

“If it proves well and we get enough people riding it, then we can get it extended to run more frequently, and have it actually go to the Sugar Land campus,” Ortega said.

Background

Transportation issues have been a significant concern for UH students navigating between the main campus and Sugar Land.

Complaints about the shuttle’s unpredictability and overcrowded conditions prompted TPAC to explore new solutions.

Last year, students faced difficulties obtaining shuttle permits, with many being sold out despite waitlists. This situation was exacerbated by the introduction of a permit system, which prioritized students with classes at both campuses or those residing on the main campus.

TPAC is hopeful that the new service will help alleviate parking demands and provide a more reliable alternative.

“I really hope students can take advantage of this,” Faisal said. “I think it has the potential to be a good alternative for many students in the Sugar Land Areas who are ineligible for the University Shuttle Permit.”

Below is the new schedule:

The new Fort Bend County line will feature three morning routes from AMC to UH:

• Depart AMC: 6:58 a.m. / Arrive at UH: 8:11 a.m.

• Depart AMC: 7:10 a.m. / Arrive at UH: 8:23 a.m.

• Depart AMC: 7:30 a.m. / Arrive at UH: 8:43 a.m.

There will be three afternoon routes from UH to AMC:

• Depart UH: 3:48 p.m. / Arrive at AMC: 4:54 p.m.

• Depart UH: 4:13 p.m. / Arrive at AMC: 5:19 p.m.

• Depart UH: 4:31 p.m. / Arrive at AMC: 5:37 p.m.