Getting to know incoming athletic director Eddie Nuñez, his plans for Houston

Before bringing his talents to Houston, UH’s athletic director Eddie Nuñez spent years developing his skills in sports administration across the nation.

Most recently, Nuñez served as athletic director at the University of New Mexico, which he led through immense growth on and off the playing field. Before serving at UNM, he held various leadership roles at Louisiana State University, where he championed economics and innovation. Nuñez brings more than his lengthy resume; he brings the fiery spirit of a winner.

“After the hiring process, we thought we found someone who had everything we were looking for,” President Renu Khator said at Nuñez’s introductory press conference. “This proven leader has experience, but he has also been in the trenches and has the black and blue marks to show for it.”

Born Leader

Nuñez was born in Miami, Florida where his mother Caroline and father Fausto settled after immigrating from Cuba.

“The hard work and closeness within the family gave me the strength to know I can do anything I need to,” Nuñez said. “My parents inspired me to bet on myself, outwork the next person and do everything with the right values.”

Nuñez understands the necessity of hard work, servant leadership and being willing to engage. He plans to use his heritage to celebrate diversity in the greater Houston community and UH, a Hispanic-Serving Institution. “Utilizing my heritage to attract more Hispanics to UH is a highlight for me,” Nuñez said. “Having served at New Mexico, another Hispanic-Serving Institution, I understood firsthand what that responsibility meant.”

Icon of Perseverance

Nuñez played college basketball at Miami Dade Community College before transferring to the University of Florida for his final two seasons. Following his senior year, Nuñez lost his father to cancer.

“As a young man, I saw my dad continue to fight daily,” Nuñez said. “Today, there is no way I can give up when my dad fought so hard for my family.”

Nuñez carries the memory of his father with him today and uses his experiences with adversity to connect with the athletes he works with.

“I was a student-athlete, so I understand what our kids are going through every day. I have gone through challenges,” Nuñez said. “My experiences helped me to be a better leader and now I can better communicate and educate our program.”

Visionary For All

The Cougars’ new leader inherited a strong foundation in men’s head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson and football head coach Willie Fritz.

“These two coaches support each other and are great individuals and leaders,” Nuñez said. “They understand that we are all better together, which elevates me and makes me want to do more.”

However, Nuñez still plans to elevate women’s sports and less visible programs to new heights.

During his seven-year tenure at UNM, the Lobos took home 22 conference titles. In 2017, the program secured a national championship in women’s cross country.

“When one sport does well, everyone lifts their chances to continue to be great,” Nuñez said. “Football and basketball are leading the charge financially, but I want a complete athletic department that competes at the highest level across the board.”

Innovative Pioneer

From leading the construction of the New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center to taking charge of renegotiations of a 10-year multi-media rights agreement for LSU, Nuñez takes an approach rooted in creativity and transparency to achieve financial success.

At Nuñez’s introductory press conference, Khator shared bold plans to double Houston’s operating budget, which is currently the lowest of the Power Four schools. While Nuñez has yet to disclose specific plans for increasing revenue, he suggests Houston take an innovative approach.

“We have to look at ourselves differently; there are so many revenue streams we are not tapping into,” Nuñez said. “We cannot remain stuck in the ways we have done things for years.”

For his first order of business, Nuñez plans to look to professional sports teams in Houston to develop a winning game-day experience.

“I want students to know I’m going to be engaged and I want to be a part of this,” Nuñez said. “The more they come to support our student-athletes the better we will all be. I need them now more than ever because we are all in it together.”

Nuñez plans to continue to sculpt the culture of Houston’s athletic program.

“We want to be the best we can be in everything we do, and that comes from caring for and showing up for others,” Nuñez said. “If we embrace the whole university experience and are willing to work hard with the right attitude, it will be a special opportunity for everyone.”

