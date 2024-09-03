Houston’s defense holds strong in 2-1 win against UTSA

Houston soccer battled through a physical match-up under gloomy skies to clinch their second straight win with a 2-1 victory over the University of Texas at San Antonio on Thursday evening.

The Cougars claimed a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute as sophomore midfielder Ayranna Jimison broke down the Roadrunner defense for the goal.

Jimison remained aggressive on the offensive end, doubling the UH lead in the 68th minute when senior defender Anna Reysa located her on the cross.

USTA did not go away quietly, as the Roadrunners attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, cutting Houston’s lead to one in the 81st minute.

Things began got gritty as time wined down, as junior forward Cameryn Maddox and UTSA senior defender Sasjah Dade exited the game with red cards in the 85th minute.

The Cougars managed to hold on to their lead as the game clock expired, improving to 2-2-1 on the season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich earned a new career high with 14 saves in a single match.

