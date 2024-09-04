Cross country shines bright in UIW Twilight

Houston men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed in last week’s UIW Twilight in San Antonio, hosted by Incarnate World.

Graduate Branch Cox and junior Miles Cox came out of the meet with high-place finishes, helping the men take second overall.

Branch Cox snagged his first collegiate victory in the men’s 6k with an 18:06.9 finish and Miles Cox clocked in at 18:13:08 to take third.

On the women’s side, freshman Cadence Patterson took second in the women’s 4k with a 13:53.9 finish to lead the women to a third-place overall finish.

Seven other freshmen scored in the meet including Lily Campos, AnnClaire Cop, Daniela Mendez, Julia Shimel, Grace MacDonald, Emily Pharris and Grant Sims.

The Cougars will compete again on Sept. 13 at the Texas A&M Invitational.

